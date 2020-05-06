Dear Dads: Target Does Curbside Pick Up for Mother's Day, Which Is This Sunday



iStock

Mother's Day is Sunday! Already have your plan? Is your crew prepped and ready?

Of course not.

That's OK. Target is doing curbside pickup for this. And there's no charge. You don't have to wait for your order to be shipped or go into the store. All you have to do is log on, pick out something nice, and drive by to pick it up. Anyone can make that happen, right?

Here are some ideas.