Dear Dads: Target Does Curbside Pick Up for Mother's Day, Which Is This Sunday

iStock
blogger
Christina Wood
Shop

target pick up
iStock

Mother's Day is Sunday! Already have your plan? Is your crew prepped and ready?

Of course not.

That's OK. Target is doing curbside pickup for this. And there's no charge. You don't have to wait for your order to be shipped or go into the store. All you have to do is log on, pick out something nice, and drive by to pick it up. Anyone can make that happen, right?

Here are some ideas.

  • A calm vibe from this cute diffuser

    Target

    This little diffuser is like a moment of calm that sits on mom's bedside table or desk, in the bathroom, or near the spot she hides out in on the couch. It comes with a bottle of eucalyptus essential oil so she can fire it right up. This will also help her allergies or stuffy nose. 

    Plus this Woodgrain Oil Diffuser ($21.99) is super cute. It gives off a restful vibe just sitting there. It's small so she can set it anywhere for a blast of scent whenever she likes.

    • Advertisement

  • Is mom's me time in the garden?

    Target

    For some of us, there is no better "me" time than that which involves digging in the dirt and planning the beauty -- or tasty -- that will spring from it.

    But people tend to steal our tools. And when me time is short, we resent spending half of it tracking down tools. Not only is this floral set from Smith & Hawken ($19.80) beautiful, it's clearly hers. Anyone caught with one of these will be busted!

  • These are great for the garden and cute in the rain.

    Target

    If mom is headed out to the garden, she will love that these Tall Floral Rain Boots (on sale for $36) match her new tools (above). But she will also love how cute they look with a skirt and a light raincoat after she hoses them off.

    You can never have too many cute boots. Especially when it's raining out.

  • Don't forget the chocolate.

    Target

    Whatever else you get, Mother's Day is one of the best excuses ever invented for eating chocolate. This is the part of the gift that will make the run to the Target pickup spot worth the drive.

    These Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles ($4.79) are delicious. But so are York Miniatures ($3.69) and Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate & Caramel Squares ($4.79).

    It's pretty hard to go wrong here. Well, you could go wrong by forgetting to bring chocolate. Don't do that.

  • Sneak off and drink coffee.

    Target

    What fuels mom, each and every day? Coffee, right? And how much trouble is it for her to get a cup of that energy juice? This little Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker (on sale for $79.99) will be ready to brew her a private cup any time she wants in just a few minutes. 

    No need to run out. No need to brew up a big pot. No trouble. Also? It's so obviously hers that no one else will leave it dirty.

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement