20 Rompers That Will Be a Life-Saver This Summer

Stay-at-home orders are still in effect in many parts of the United States and though some states may ease some restrictions, summer may find us adhering to more social distancing than we're used to. Like joggers and sweaters got us through the cooler spring months we'll want to be comfy during the summer, too, if we're going to spend more time at home. The perfect solution? The romper. It's easy to just put on, it's comfortable and versatile enough for inside or outside the home.
While some products are made specifically for this weird time, the plus side of rompers is that they already exist. It's like they were made to serve us during a pandemic. We found some romper styles that range from super comfortable to more stylish and everything in between. We know one thing: all of them will make staying cool and relaxed this a breeze.
Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
Sleeveless Button-Front Romper1
Keep it both sexy but light with this sleeveless button-front romper. This peach one from Target is just that. It's a great option for going out or hanging around the house. And the best part is that it has pockets, which always makes an outfit amazing in our book.
Sleeveless Button-Front Romper ($16, Target)
Black Challis Romper2
Little black dress? More like little black romper. That's the deal with this black challis romper from Torrid. It's a dressier outfit for whenever one can go out again, but it also makes for a comfortable outfit to change into when venturing outside.
Black Challis Romper ($65.50, Torrid)
Black and White Plaid Romper3
Plaid isn't just for the fall. It can be worn in the summer, too, as shown on this black and white romper. It has high-waisted shorts attached to a stapped top that will make the perfect ensemble to have a socially distant picnic in.
Black and White Plaid Romper ($65.50, Torrid)
V-Neck Flutter-Sleeve Romper4
While there's really nothing that beats good, old sweats, loose and flowy rompers come pretty dang close. This one from Old Navy is comfy, and also has a flutter sleeve and v-neck for style, too. It's affordable at $25.
V-Neck Flutter-Sleeve Romper ($25, Old Navy)
Pier Pleasure Red and White Striped Romper5
When it's safe to it the lake, beach or parks, or even when the weather is nice enough to just go outside for a walk or tan on the deck, this red and white striped romper makes the grade. It's a lighter material and great for feeling stylish but also free on a hot day.
Pier Pleasure Red and White Striped Romper ($49, Lulu's)
Striped Tank Romper6
Speaking of comfort, wearing a pair of shorts is pretty ideal. But for an easy outfit to slip on, this striped tank romper is just the thing. It's light, it can be worn indoors or outdoors and can be cinched at the waist. It's just $40 from Madewell. Oh, and pockets!
Striped Tank Romper ($40, Madewell)
Romper in Crinkle with Button Front7
There's just something about button fronts that class things up but, like this romper, they're actually super easy to slip on and off. This black, button-front romper is the perfect lounge or walk-wear in the summer. The best part is its affordable price.
Romper in Crinkle with Button Front ($12.50, ASOS)
Linen Square-Neck Jumpsuit8
Baby pink never looked so good, especially on a romper slash jumpsuit. This one has a square neck and pants which makes it the ideal summer outfit. It can be worn during the day and transition to a night outfit when the weather cools down a bit.
Linen Square-Neck Jumpsuit ($55, Banana Republic Factory)
Casual Round Neck Sleeveless Romper9
For a romper that's more on the super light and airy side, we found this affordable option from Luvrosy which has a round and higher neck and comes in a few different colors. It's sleeveless and another great wardrobe option that ca be mostly be worn inside, like during a Zoom meeting but outside, too.
Casual Round Neck Sleeveless Romper ($29, Luvrosy)
Ombre Tie-Dye Romper10
Tie-dye is the color, er, colors (pattern?) of the season. And by season, we mean this pandemic. The trend began with jogger and sweatshirt sets but it's trickling into summer wear starting with the ombre romper from Nordstrom Rack.
Ombre Tie-Dye Romper ($30, Nordstrom Rack)
Linen-Blend Romper11
Picnics, whether they happen inside, outside or on a balcony or deck, never looked so good. At least they will look even better with this yellow, gingham linen romper from H&M. It's $40 but is a comfy but dressy-looking option. Features a V-neck and flowy sleeves which scream summer.
Linen-Blend Romper ($40, H&M)
Off the Shoulder Button-Front Denim Jumpsuit12
Not many people are wearing jeans in quarantine these days but that doesn't mean denim can't be worn in other ways. This off-the-shoulder button-front denim jumpsuit is cute enough to feel like one is getting dresses (aka not wearing pajamas) while still letting the breeze come through.
Off the Shoulder Button-Front Denim Jumpsuit ($30, Target)
Monki Linen Romper13
This romper has all the attributes a summer outfit in quarantine needs. It's white and light to avoid getting too hot in the sun and made of line material to keep things even more cool. An added bonus is that it's less than $20.
Monki Linen Romper ($19, ASOS)
Sunwashed Desert Romper14
One of the silver linings of living through a pandemic and having to stay home more often is being able to be comfortable and wear clothes that double as actual pajamas and outfits. That's the idea with this sunwashed romper from Aerie.
Sunwashed Desert Romper ($40, Aerie)
Puff Sleeve Romper15
For ladies that prefer a sleeve on their rompers, look no further. This romper has a slight puff sleeve and a super chic off-white color all over. The front color area has hanging ties for a ~ look ~. It's cinched at the waist as well to make a distinction between the top and bottoms of the romper.
Puff Sleeve Romper ($27, AE)
Knit Twist Back Romper16
Speaking of a distinction between the top and bottom of a romper, this knit twist back romper from AE does that but takes it a little further. The material is loose enough so that the romper looks like the top and bottoms are actually individual pieces. Comfort level 100.
Knit Twist Back Romper ($40, AE)
Minorca Washed Mauve Romper17
In another world pre-pandemic, this mauve romper would go over a swimsuit or be worn at the beach. And while that still may be true in safe areas, this romper can still work for indoor cuteness and comfort. The mauve color is just too chic to resist.
Minorca Washed Mauve Romper ($44, Lulus)
Tiered Ruffle Romper18
For a sweeter look, this Urban Outfitters romper has all the frills, pun intended. It's a tiered ruffle romper to be exact and features a floral reddish, orange, and white colors. It's fitted at the top and flares out toward the bottom of the outfit to look like a babydoll dress.
Tiered Ruffle Romper ($39, Urban Outfitters)
Gwen Short Overalls19
OK, this is like a chic onesie for adults that's also incredibly stylish. Wear it inside or outside. And when things are safe again rock it at the beach or lake. In the meantime, it's an easy outfit that is both Zoom and socially distant bike-ride worthy.
Gwen Short Overalls ($98, Anthropologie)
Wild Pursuit Short Overall20
Traditional overalls made of denim are fun, but can be too restrictive. Being inside, people are avoiding jeans as is. That doesn't mean overalls (or romper-alls, which we may or may not have made up) cant be worn or work. Enter this Billabong, lose short overall that's comfy and stylish.
Wild Pursuit Short Overall ($50, Billabong)