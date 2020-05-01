Nurses Appreciation Week Is Coming, So Say Thank You With a Thoughtful Gift

Is there a nurse in your life? This has been a rough couple of months for nurses. And we all appreciate it. We appreciate them every day. But National Nurses Week is coming up May 6 to 12, and this would be a great year to make that appreciation tangible.

If you know a nurse, have been cared for by a nurse, or -- especially -- are close to a nurse, we all want you to tell them, gift them, something nice this year so they know how much we appreciate what they do.

Here are five ideas.

  • This personalized RN necklace.

    Etsy

    Choose the chain and the birthstone. Personalize the stainless steel disks. And the artist will create your custom RN necklace, adding the medical symbol and the nurse's name.

    Pretty, delicate, and something she can wear to work. This personalized RN necklace ($36) will tell her you see what she does and appreciate it.

  • For those overwashed hands.

    Etsy

    If you think we mere mortals have it bad right now when it comes to dry, chapped, overwashed hands, imagine what it's like for nurses! How many times does a nurse have to wash hands in a day? It's probably a bigger number than the rest of us can comprehend.

    This Tropical Mango hand cream ($13.12) will help. It will also smell nice and remind your nurse that you know they are working hard and don't have time to go hunting up better hand cream than what's already on hand. Rich in avocado and coconut oils, this yummy lotion will soothe those poor hands.

  • A personalized stethoscope label.

    Etsy

    So much of what nurses wear and carry is regulation and exactly like what everyone else at work wears and carries. It's nice to have something that looks like it belongs to you, though, even if there are good reasons for this.

    This lightweight aluminum name tag ($8.95) makes this piece of essential gear personal. Add a name, choose the font, and it's hers. 

  • Chocolate that says "thank you."

    Etsy

    Everyone loves chocolate! Especially fine chocolates such as this delicious handmade milk chocolate from the UK ($12.47) that's dusted with gold and includes a white-chocolate daisy. The eight milk chocolate pieces spell "Thank You" so she will know what you mean.

  • A personalized spa day at home.

    Etsy

    Choose the scents for each of the elements in the spa package ($43.51) just for the nurse you know who no doubt needs a spa day right about now. There's a bath bomb, a lip balm, a face and body bar, and a room spray. 

    All that hard work, on her feet, around sick people needs washing off. She will love this.

