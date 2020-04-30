For Moms Missing Those 'Wine & Paint Nights,' Here's a Crafty Alternative

Target
Remember when you debated if you had the energy to get together with your friends for some wine and painting? Then you rallied and got yourself there and ended up having a blast?
When do we get to go back to making hard decisions like that again?
Meanwhile, you can do it at home. Maybe everyone needs their own supplies. And their own wine. But the fun and creativity is still available.
Here are some tools. (BYOB!)
-
Easy pouring paints for marbling.
-
Put your paint on this.
-
-
Mix up something in this, too.
-
Hold this up to the web camera.
