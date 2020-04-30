For Moms Missing Those 'Wine & Paint Nights,' Here's a Crafty Alternative

Remember when you debated if you had the energy to get together with your friends for some wine and painting? Then you rallied and got yourself there and ended up having a blast?

When do we get to go back to making hard decisions like that again?

Meanwhile, you can do it at home. Maybe everyone needs their own supplies. And their own wine. But the fun and creativity is still available.

Here are some tools. (BYOB!)

  • Easy pouring paints for marbling.

    Target

    Being creative is good for you. According to one study, it has been shown to reduce stress. So painting is not so much about the end product as the process. You need to relax after working from home, taking care of kids, and just being cooped up with the same people for weeks.

    Dial up some friends and have fun. Add creativity to that and it's a spa day for your stress center. 

    These magic marbling paints ($12.99) create beauty even if all you do is spill the paint onto a surface while filling your glass. Imagine how beautiful the outcome will be if you try?

  • Put your paint on this.

    Target

    If you paint on paper, and your masterpiece comes out great, what are you going to do with it? Get it framed? Paint right on this artist board and it will be ready to hang -- or use as a surface -- the minute it dries. 

    This artist panel board ($7.99) is 11 by 14 inches and over an inch thick. So your paint project will be a useful piece of decoration when you're done.

  • Mix up something in this, too.

    Target

    Since we're being creative, might as well get artsy with the cocktails, right? Start with some vodka, add some pomegranate kombucha, top it off with a splash of lemonade, and name it!  

    Or maybe start with tequila, add some ginger lemonade, and salt the rim of a glass!

    There is no reason to stick to classics. All the rules are out, except the one telling you to stay home.

    This stainless steel cocktail shaker ($12.99) will turn whatever you put into it into artistic, shaken deliciousness. And it will look pretty doing it.

  • Hold this up to the web camera.

    Target

    When you are partying over Zoom, the glass matters. It's what you will hold up when you toast. It has to look good on camera. 

    Your margaritas need to be ready for their closeup. And this Libbey Vina margarita glass ($23.80 for six) is step one. Put whatever you like in here. Add a garnish. Give it a fancy name. It will look festive even if you're cocktail is mock.

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date. 

