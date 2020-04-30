Mattel's 'Thank You Heroes' Collection Honors Real Life Champions on the Frontlines

Toy company Mattel has taken it upon itself to give these heroes the respect and love they so deserve by immortalizing them as action figures.

The Thank You Heroes line comprises of 16 different action figures, all featuring EMTs, nurses, doctors, and delivery workers.

Chuck Scothon, senior vice president of Fisher-Price and global head of Infant and Preschool, Mattel, said in a statement:



“#ThankYouHeroes is designed to immortalize and honor healthcare and everyday heroes, and to drive additional donations to support first responders. Whether these toys are given as a gift to recognize someone working on the front lines, or used as a tool to help children have conversations about how they are feeling, it is our hope that Fisher-Price toys, and play in general, can ultimately make these difficult times easier for both kids and adults.”