Mattel's 'Thank You Heroes' Collection Honors Real Life Champions on the Frontlines

Mattel
Lauren Gordon
little people heros
Mattel

We talk a lot these days about what constitutes as a hero and who deserves to get that label. Perhaps once we thought of them only as cape-draped muscle men and women, but since the beginning of the health crisis, our ideas of hero has changed. We see them now in scrubs, in grocery aprons, holding delivery boxes in their hands, or riding a garbage truck.

  • Toy company Mattel has taken it upon itself to give these heroes the respect and love they so deserve by immortalizing them as action figures.

    mattel first responders
    Mattel

    The Thank You Heroes line comprises of 16 different action figures, all featuring EMTs, nurses, doctors, and delivery workers.  

    Chuck Scothon, senior vice president of Fisher-Price and global head of Infant and Preschool, Mattel, said in a statement:

    “#ThankYouHeroes is designed to immortalize and honor healthcare and everyday heroes, and to drive additional donations to support first responders. Whether these toys are given as a gift to recognize someone working on the front lines, or used as a tool to help children have conversations about how they are feeling, it is our hope that Fisher-Price toys, and play in general, can ultimately make these difficult times easier for both kids and adults.”

  • Each set features four action figures. 

    first responder
    Mattel

    They are diversified by binary genders and several different ethnicities, with wonderful details such as cornrow braids and multiple shades of skin tones. 

    Each action figure retails for $20.

  • For younger kids there is also a collection of Little People Community Champions. 

    responders
    Mattel

    Each set contains a nurse, doctor, EMT, grocery worker, and delivery driver. The entire set costs $20, and is perfect for kids 1 and older!

  • The best part is this incredible collection is also directly helping the heroes it is honoring.

    Starting April 29 through May 31, $15 of each online purchase will be donated by Mattel to The Entertainment Industry Foundation, in support of #FirstRespondersFirst. The fund works to provide essential supplies, equipment, and resources to protect frontline health care workers and their families.

    Check out the entire collection here, and don't forget to thank all the local heroes in your life.

