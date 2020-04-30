Mattel's 'Thank You Heroes' Collection Honors Real Life Champions on the Frontlines

Mattel
We talk a lot these days about what constitutes as a hero and who deserves to get that label. Perhaps once we thought of them only as cape-draped muscle men and women, but since the beginning of the health crisis, our ideas of hero has changed. We see them now in scrubs, in grocery aprons, holding delivery boxes in their hands, or riding a garbage truck.
-
Toy company Mattel has taken it upon itself to give these heroes the respect and love they so deserve by immortalizing them as action figures.
-
Each set features four action figures.
-
-
For younger kids there is also a collection of Little People Community Champions.
-
The best part is this incredible collection is also directly helping the heroes it is honoring.
Starting April 29 through May 31, $15 of each online purchase will be donated by Mattel to The Entertainment Industry Foundation, in support of #FirstRespondersFirst. The fund works to provide essential supplies, equipment, and resources to protect frontline health care workers and their families.Check out the entire collection here, and don't forget to thank all the local heroes in your life.
Share this Story