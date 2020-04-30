Over 8,000 People Are Obsessed With These Adorable PJ Pants

We have reached the stage of staying home where we are being judged -- and judging the value of our own wardrobe -- by our loungewear. I hope this is a permanent change to society.

The clothes you choose to wear because they feel good and make you happy are the clothes you should own in abundance, right?

And there are a lot of people out there who own -- and love -- these soft, cute, comfortable, and adorable PJ pants.

Here's why you want to join this party.

  • Polka dots and comfort

    Amazon

    This is a perfect day. Get out of bed and drink a perfect cup of coffee while wearing a pair of ultra-soft and flattering polka dot pajamas. Don't change out of them. Move to desk. Work, still comfy, and no one can see your pants. The kids take themselves to school in the next room but everyone meets for lunch. At wine o'clock, the pajamas still look and feel awesome.

  • Pajamas that can leave the house

    Amazon

    Then there's the day when you might actually want to leave the house, if only to walk to mailbox or stand in the yard. For those days, these black pajamas are almost public ready. No one will know they are pajamas if you wear shoes and don't tell them.

    Still, comfy, soft, and flattering.

    "The feel of the fabric is incredible!" says one reviewer.

  • Your family will not be able to find you in these.

    Amazon

    Sometimes you just want to hide from everyone who wants something from you, am I right?

    These. No one will see you. They are camo. That's how camo works. You're safe now.

    If they do find you, they will love your pants.

    "They hug my curves and make my butt look AMAZING!" says one reviewer.

  • Go boldly into floral.

    Amazon

    Why not? These are pretty. Brighten your day a little with a big floral. It's not like you can go to a restaurant or anything, right? Might as well be comfy and enjoy some flowers on a gray background.

    "Now I can be lazy in style with these cute, comfy pants!" writes a reviewer.

  • Bright flowers for WFH

    Amazon

    Lots of moms are loving these pants for pregnancy and just after because the fabric is so soft and stretchy.

    These bright flowers would be cute with a baby bump.

    "I'm 6 feet tall, and 6 months pregnant," writes on mom who owns them. "These are the first pajama pants I've bought that were long enough. The draw string made it possible for me to wear them pregnant."

