Here's Everything You Need To Make Mother's Day Brunch at Home a Success

Uncommon Goods
blogger
Christina Wood
It's starting to look like making a reservation for a Mother's Day brunch is not in the cards.

And that leaves you at the mercy of whoever is in your crew to put together the festivities. If past efforts have included burnt toast, food all over the kitchen ceiling, and tears, maybe you want to get ahead of the day and lay in some supplies that don't require any culinary or mixology skills? 

Because you can hope for the best, but you might as well prepare for the worst.

Here's how to prepare for an awesome day.

Here's everything you need.

  • A party-worthy personalized cutting board.

    It's so easy to put brunch out for a crowd if you embrace the concept of charcuterie. As I understand it, you just put whatever cheese, meet, pickles, fruits, nuts, crackers, and bread you have handy on a nice-looking cutting board. Add some tasty jam in an artsy blob and you're done.

    The cutting board is key to this dish.

    And this Personalized Compact Swivel Cheese Board ($78) is worthy of your best charcuterie efforts. It starts as a wedge and opens up into a wheel. So it works for however many people are eating. 

    It's customized with your name or initials and has a cute drawer for the included cheese fork and two knives.

  • Fancy cocktails, amateur bartenders.

    How pleasant would Mother's Day be if you could sit on the couch and have someone bring you champagne cocktails? 

    This is all about preparation. Your waitstaff might be young and inexperienced, but fancy cocktails made with something from the Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio ($30) are easy. All the "staff" have to do is pour a glass of champagne, drop one of these flavor-infused sugar cubes into glass, and bring to mom.

    Think of the vocabulary words they'll learn: mimosa, Bellini, cheers! You can call it homeschooling.

  • An easy brunch anyone can make.

    Preparation, again, is the key to making this brunch go off without a hitch.

    This egg-bagel-making cup ($25) makes it so easy to make fancy eggs that fit on a bagel, anyone can do it. Just whip some eggs, cheese, and herbs in the cup and put them in the microwave. Then toast the bagel.

    Brunch is done!

    So easy that you will probably keep using it for weekday breakfasts.

  • And now for a decadent dessert.

    This chocolate fondue is decadent ($20) but so easy to put together that a 4-year-old could do it. Just place the stoneware containers full of chocolate in the microwave and press a button.

    Then get out the strawberries, pretzels, or whatever else you like under your chocolate, and dip, right at the table. 

    Yum! 

  • A memorable glass to drink from.

    If mom likes her wine, she will really like her wine sipped from a glass that represents her birth month. These beautiful Handmade Birthstone Wine Glasses ($50) are made with the traditional birth stone of each month as inspiration.

    No two are alike, because they are handmade by a glass artist in Rhode Island.

