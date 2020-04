To understand this partnership between Snoop Dogg and 19 Crimes, it is necessary to first understand all the wines at this Napa Valley winery.

They have a theme. And that theme is crimes and the people who paid for those "crimes."

Not just any criminal, though. Most of these wines feature people who were banished to Australia for crimes that qualified for the punishment of "transportation." There were 19 of these crimes. And the sentence was considered nearly as severe as the death penalty.

Once convicted, the convicts were sent by ship to the penal colony in Australia. Many died on the way. And those who didn't probably wished they had.

The wines tell these stories.

This dark red blend called The Banished ($13) is about all of them.