Kim Kardashian Releases a 'Wedding Inspired' KKW Beauty Collection & It's Truly Gorgeous

Kim Kardashian turned her wedding into inspiration for a beauty collection at Ulta. It's a collection of shadows, liners, blushes, and lip colors that has everything you need to recreate her gorgeous wedding-day look.

She urged her Instagram followers, "/Shop the 6-pan eyeshadow palette, peachy pink lipstick, warm nude lip liner, blushing nude gloss, champagne gold highlighter and mid-tone pink blush individually or in a bundle now at ULTA.COM."

Her wedding look is gorgeous and natural -- and it's now super easy to re-create in your own makeup collection.

  • The Mrs. West Collection comes in a boxed set.

    Ulta

    The entire Mrs. West Collection ($100) is beautifully packaged together in this pretty box, complete with a wedding photo of Kim on the cover.

    It has everything you need to recreate her glamorous wedding-day look. It's all dewy pinks and shimmer and will look gorgeous for any event -- even if that event is only a Zoom meeting.

  • Or, just get the eye shadow palette.

    Ulta

    If the entire collection is too big a commitment, you can get the look, the glam, and the packaging in the beautiful collection of shadows that make up the Mrs. West Eyeshadow Palette ($30).

    With six complementary shadows that are easy to build and layer, this collection of four mattes and two metallics will give you a glamorous but natural look. It's hard to go wrong here as all the colors are flattering. They can be used wet or dry, using brushes or whatever else you use to apply your eye makeup to build a gorgeous look.

  • The Soulmate gloss is so flattering.

    Ulta

    This pretty, pale Soulmate lip gloss ($18) looks gorgeous on Kim, but it is the sort of pale, high-gloss finish that makes every lip -- and every lipstick -- look pretty. Wear it alone, or put it on top of your favorite color for a high-shine finish.

  • Add a little love creme.

    Ulta

    Pale, pretty, neutral, and flattering, this Love Creme lipstick ($18) will look gorgeous at a wedding -- obviously; would Kim wear something not pretty for her own wedding? -- or any day. It's soft and flattering. It's also like a nutrition bar for your lips because it's packed with emollients and nutrients. 

  • Get that blushing bride flush of color.

    Ulta

    If all you want from this collection is that blush of beauty that Kim's wedding look gives her, this soft Flower Wall blush ($18) will give you a bright glow without ever creating a harsh "I'm wearing blush" look. And the packaging is gorgeous.

  • This bright highlighter will give a glow.

    Ulta

    Add a bit of this Forever Highlighter ($20) to your brows, cheekbones, and corners of your eyes to add a luminous glow of youth. It makes everything a bit prettier.

