Kim Kardashian Releases a 'Wedding Inspired' KKW Beauty Collection & It's Truly Gorgeous

If the entire collection is too big a commitment, you can get the look, the glam, and the packaging in the beautiful collection of shadows that make up the Mrs. West Eyeshadow Palette ($30).

With six complementary shadows that are easy to build and layer, this collection of four mattes and two metallics will give you a glamorous but natural look. It's hard to go wrong here as all the colors are flattering. They can be used wet or dry, using brushes or whatever else you use to apply your eye makeup to build a gorgeous look.