That weekly -- or intermittent -- manicure might have felt like an indulgence when going to the salon was allowed. But now that it's not, it's starting to feel pretty necessary.

Chipped nails. Ragged nails. Color you can't stand anymore. Gel polish you can't get off.

You don't have to live like this. Hard times call for all of us to be resourceful, self-reliant, and creative. An at-home manicure might not be on a par with a victory garden, wartime spies knitting code into sweaters, or sewing masks for first responders.

But it's something you can do without leaving the house.

Here's everything you need to give yourself a salon-worthy manicure.