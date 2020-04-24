Here's Everything You Need To Give Yourself a Salon-Worthy Manicure

That weekly -- or intermittent -- manicure might have felt like an indulgence when going to the salon was allowed. But now that it's not, it's starting to feel pretty necessary.

Chipped nails. Ragged nails. Color you can't stand anymore. Gel polish you can't get off. 

You don't have to live like this. Hard times call for all of us to be resourceful, self-reliant, and creative. An at-home manicure might not be on a par with a victory garden, wartime spies knitting code into sweaters, or sewing masks for first responders. 

But it's something you can do without leaving the house. 

Here's everything you need to give yourself a salon-worthy manicure.

  • Do your own gel polish.

    Amazon

    Gel nail is awesome. It lasts forever, doesn't chip, and comes in beautiful colors. It's also often the reason you need to go back to the salon, because the polish lasts forever so you need someone to remove it and apply a new one.

    This Beetles Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit With UV Light ($54.99) is your complete at-home solution for doing your own gel manicure.

    It has all the polish, base, topcoat, tools, fancy decorations, directions, and even the UV light. The only thing it doesn't have is a human being to apply it all.

  • Remove that chipped gel manicure.

    Amazon

    If you got a manicure before the stay-home orders started, it's probably looking pretty ratty right about now. 

    Here's how you fix that.

    This Teenitor Nail Polish Gel Remover Tool Kit With Professional Fingernail and Toenail Soak Off Clips ($14.99) has everything you need to remove that gel manicure like a pro. 

    No, you don't have to tear off your own nails to get rid of that chipped color. Just use the remover pads and soaking clips to remove it, gently and without damaging your nails, the way it was intended to be removed.

  • Strengthen nails with this cuticle kit.

    Amazon

    Maybe you sit there reading, chatting, sipping champagne, and enjoying the time to yourself when you get a manicure. But there is a lot of work being done to strengthen your nails while you are chilling.

    The manicurist softens and removes your cuticles because they block oxygen to the nail root, which weakens the nail.

    So if you are wondering why your nails are breaking since you started skipping your mani-pedi, here's your solution: the Elavae Manicure Pedicure Kit With Cuticle Oil and Cuticle Remover Gel Cream ($19.49).

    It has everything you need, including tools and instructions, and is made of all-natural ingredients.

  • Want a color change?

    Amazon

    Just looking to switch out that color you got when the weather was cold for something spring-like and fresh? 

    This YaoShun Gel Polish Kit ($18.99) is a gorgeous pastel selection you'll love. (There are several other color collections in this line you might want as well.) And each one comes with two candy gel options. Pretty!

    You'll need a UV lamp, base coat, and top coats to go with these.

  • Time to upgrade your tools?

    Amazon

    Now that you are on your own, the state of your toolkit has become evident. Time for better tools.

    This pretty, pink Manicure and Pedicure Kit ($15.99) has everything you need in one handy case that's a color no one else in the house will steal from you. (Unless you have a daughter old enough for mani-pedis, in which case just buy two.)

    Finally, you will always have nail clippers and everything else you need that you can find when you want them.

