'Cigarette' Lipsticks Are a Thing and Honestly, They Are Really Cute

Christina Wood
Love the look of the rebel with a cigarette hanging out of her mouth but hate everything about smoking? Put away the candy cigarettes and try these cigarette lipsticks. 

The colors are amazing. The packaging will upset every Karen in your life. And you can be the rebel but keep your health.

Check out how they look on Instagram influencer, plus-size style blogger, and body positive advocate Jessica Torres

Now let's go shopping!

  • Four matte colors come in one slick package.

    Pull out your cigarettes, pick a color, and paint your pout. You can go through all the motions of smoking and end with color instead of standing outside in the cold in a cloud of smoke.

    This pack of Matte Tobacco Tube Lipsticks ($12.99) would make a great gift for someone who recently quit and misses the gestures. There are four colors, all of them pretty, waterproof, and without the smell of smoke.

  • These four colors look natural and don't require an ashtray.

    Here are four natural shades in a convincing cigarette box that are so much better than candy cigarettes for anyone who's fighting the urge to smoke but not the urge to primp.

    This pack of Matte Tobacco Tube Lipstick ($10.99) is a range of natural shades that are highly pigmented and easy to wear.

  • These very wearable colors will not give you cancer.

    These matte neutrals are a terrific collection to have in your purse at all times. When everyone else is in the lady's room smoking (because, somehow, we are back in 1950), you can pull out your smokes and get dolled up instead.

    This Matte Tobacco Tube Lipstick pack ($10.99) contains the colors Close To U, Lay Me Down, Little Mama, and Malcdy. (Who gets to name lipstick colors, and how do you get that job?)

    Good colors. Good joke.

    "Small enough to throw in a purse, or even a clutch, to bring for a night out," wrote one reviewer. "The color goes on really smooth and dried semi-matte. My husband was super confused by the packaging though, and thought it was an actual pack of cigarettes."

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

Trending

