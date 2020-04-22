'Cigarette' Lipsticks Are a Thing and Honestly, They Are Really Cute

These matte neutrals are a terrific collection to have in your purse at all times. When everyone else is in the lady's room smoking (because, somehow, we are back in 1950), you can pull out your smokes and get dolled up instead.

This Matte Tobacco Tube Lipstick pack ($10.99) contains the colors Close To U, Lay Me Down, Little Mama, and Malcdy. (Who gets to name lipstick colors, and how do you get that job?)

Good colors. Good joke.

"Small enough to throw in a purse, or even a clutch, to bring for a night out," wrote one reviewer. "The color goes on really smooth and dried semi-matte. My husband was super confused by the packaging though, and thought it was an actual pack of cigarettes."

