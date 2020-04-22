'Cigarette' Lipsticks Are a Thing and Honestly, They Are Really Cute

Love the look of the rebel with a cigarette hanging out of her mouth but hate everything about smoking? Put away the candy cigarettes and try these cigarette lipsticks.
The colors are amazing. The packaging will upset every Karen in your life. And you can be the rebel but keep your health.
Check out how they look on Instagram influencer, plus-size style blogger, and body positive advocate Jessica Torres.
Now let's go shopping!
Four matte colors come in one slick package.
These four colors look natural and don't require an ashtray.
These very wearable colors will not give you cancer.
