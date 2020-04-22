5 Gifts Under $50 Mom Would Absolutely Love

Given everything that's going on in the world, the fact that it's hard to keep track of what day it is, and the complete breakdown of normal, it would be understandable if you forgot Mother's Day was coming up.

Your mother would probably understand.

But what if you didn't forget? What if you got in front of it -- because last-minute orders aren't a thing anymore -- and got her something she would absolutely love?

Channel your boredom into shopping, right now, and order her something nice. You have no idea how happy that would make her.

Here are five gifts under $50 that we know she would love.

  • Send her a sweet grapefruit tequila candy.

    Nordstrom

    Is she too far away for you to buy her a cocktail? Send her a candy that's got a hint of cocktail in it. What mom wouldn't love opening this Tequila Grapefruit Sours Candy Cube and being reminded she's loved?

    This is a sweet gift, and it's only $8.95.

  • Share your fascination with Carole Baskin with this big-cat thermos.

    Nordstrom

    Were you both fascinated and horrified by Carole Baskin? Is Carole a victim, a murderer, a rescuer, an oppressor, or all of the above?

    Mom may not want to dress like Carole, right at this moment, but carrying this Luxe Leopard Stainless Steel Canteen ($37.95) will spark plenty of conversation. 

    Is there wine in there? Vodka? Water? All of the above?

  • Give mom the gift of peace.

    Nordstrom

    Staying home, when you live with other people, makes finding a moment of calm challenging. Give mom a moment of calm she can pop in her ears any time she needs it.

    These Altec Lansing True Evo Air Earbuds ($49.99) are wireless, come in several pretty colors, and will help her tune in on only what she wants to hear -- be that music, audio books, or just the permission to not answer that earbuds provide.

  • Lounging is better when you are luxuriating.

    Nordstrom

    Everyone is tired of their flannel pajamas at this point of sheltering at home. And everyone is even more tired of their sweatpants. Your mom is no exception. (You are no exception, either.) 

    The Saltware Luxe pajamas ($33.19), though, are the sort of elegant, luxurious loungewear that any woman can wear, however long this lasts.

  • An easy slide to go from inside to outside

    Nordstrom

    Staying home doesn't put much demand on your footwear. But sometimes you want to step outside for a minute. 

    These Pedro Footbed Slide Sandals from Topshop are a pretty, modern slide that makes that so easy. Just step into them. Dressed. They pair beautifully with a pair of pajamas, leggings, or even -- gasp! -- actual pants. They are on sale for $22.50.

