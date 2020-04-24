17 At-Home Hair Dyes You Can Safely Try

Adam_Lazar/iStock
Everyone is doing their best to make the most of this shelter-in-place situation, even if that means taking a step back from the usual. After all, this life is no longer "normal." It's also given people excuses to try new things that don't include homeschooling. For some that may mean embracing the gray. For others that means dyeing their hair with the salons closed. Some women may want to cover their roots and touch up their every-day color, and feel brave enough to do it on their own.
Others may want to go a little crazy and try a funky color. After all, where do we have to be? No matter the reason, we support it and found some of the safest hair dyes that work best at-home, seeing as that's where this will happen. Whether the goal is a vibrant, permanent and highly pigmented color, like blue or purple or green. Or a root touch up or gloss, we found some coloring products that are easy to use, affordable and get the job done. (Just don't tell the stylists out there!)
Madison Reed1
Madison Reed is one of the top hair color brands out there. For good reason. The brand has tons of different product lines based on hair coloring needs. This line, the color reviving gloss, comes in a multitude of colors and is semi-permanent. It's a great way to touch up already-dyed hair or add a tint without going all the way.
Madison Reed Expresso ($25, Madison Reed)
Overtone2
Overtone is another highly rated and recommended color dye brand that comes in loud colors as well as natural ones. One line is the color conditioning treatment that adds both color and hydration to the hair. Only takes 10-15 minutes to apply and has healthy hair ingredients.
Overtone Color Conditioner ($29, Overtone)
Arctic Fox3
Arctic Fox is a great brand for folks looking for intense, bright and bold colors. It's one of those dyes that is made for DIY, simple application. (Seriously, the formula is touted as "DIY.") There are no harsh chemicals either and it comes highly praised.
Arctic Fox Aquamarine ($17, Arctic Fox)
Revlon ColorSilk Haircolor4
Box dye isn't ideal for beginners but Revlon is a tried and true brand that makes hair coloring easy, especially this vibrant red color. And one of the best parts is its affordable price. Instead of getting it at the drugstore, it's available online. Not made with any ammonia.
Revlon ColorSilk Haircolor ($4, Amazon)
dpHUE5
For folks looking to give their brown hair a boost, this dpHUE Gloss+ is a great option. It can make hair shiny, more pigmented and works on natural or already-color-treate-hair. It also conditions the hair and contains no harsh chemicals. The brand also comes with root touch-up kits.
dpHUE Gloss+ ($35, Dermstore)
Amika6
Amika is a hair care brand that has a ton of products, including shampoos, conditioners and dry shampoo. But the brand also has a user-friendly temporary hair coloring spray. It gives a tint of fun colors like rose gold and purple, but perfect for those looking for a temporary change—it washes out in the shower.
Amika temporary color spray ($18, Sephora)
Manic Panic7
Manic Panic has been a go-to hair dye brand for as long as we can remember. It's the brand one goes to when they want to really go there with their color and do it themselves. Now is a better time than most to try it out and the affordable but pigmented formulas really deliver.
Manic Panic Cotton Candy Pink ($14, Manic Panic)
Lime Crime8
Lime Crime hair coloring is for the gals who want a light tint of color to their hair without packing too much of a colorful punch. Washing hair with Unicorn Hair line will do just that with beautiful, muted pastel shades. It also smells absolutely amazing.
Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Dusty Rose ($16, Lime Crime)
Wella9
Wella is another trusted hair color brand that a lot of salons actually use. But seeing as those salons are currently closed, Sally Beauty is there for the more confident hair dyers willing to take the color plunge. It's both affordable and long-lasted with up to 20 washes before it's out.
Paints Mulberry Semi Permanent Hair Color ($7, Sally Beauty)
Punky Colour10
It doesn't get easier than Punk's semi-conditioning permanent hair color treatment. Just use it as a conditioner in the shower for a lasting, vibrant color. Darker hair tones may get more of a highlight with lighter hair colors retaining brighter pigments.
Punky Colour Semi Conditioning Permanent Hair Color ($8, Punky)
Sephora Collection11
For those who swear by Sephora's line of products, or has a good coupon to use during the sales, Sephora's hair color collection can hold its own. It's a semi-permanent formula is easy to use, doesn't require mixing or harsh chemicals, and fade with each wash.
Sephora Collection ($12, Sephora)
Garnier12
Garnier has been in the hair dying game since the beginning and it's tried and true when it comes to the color basics and natural tones. Plus, there's nothing to beat that $7 price tag. The brand's color cream is permanent for folks who are ready to commit to a color.
Garnier ($7, Target)
Colorista13
L'Oreal's Colorista formula is the best of both worlds. It's a strong mixture of more outside the box color pigments at an affordable price. According to the L'Oreal page, "Colorista is an ammonia-free hair color and gradually fades with shampooing." It' easy to apply, just put in the hair, wait and then rinse.
Colorista ($11, L'Oreal)
Redkin Chromatics14
Redkin has shampoos and conditioners but they also have an entire hair dye line called Redkin Chromatics with colors ranging from blonde to purple. It boasts over 102 shades to prove it. It's a permanent color so choose wisely.
Davines15
Davines is both a conditioner and a blonde color enhancer all in one. It's available on Amazon and for less than $40. It's the ideal solution for lighter hair women who just want to give their hair a healthy boost.
Davines Alchemic Conditioner ($31, Amazon)
Color and Co16
Color and Co's hair dying kit was made for this. Well, not really, but it's perfect for the occasion. It's a subscription box that sends a personalized hair coloring kit in a box right to one's door, and includes every single thing they need to get the color job done.
Color and Co ($27 for one box)
Rita Hahn Root Concealer17
Sometimes a gal just needs to cover up her roots because she likes the color she chooses to dye her hair and being in quarantine has made it grow out. Thankfully, Sephora carries a touch up spray by Rita Hahn just for this purpose. Comes in five shades.
Rita Hahn Root Concealer Touch Up Spray ($25, Sephora)