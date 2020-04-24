17 At-Home Hair Dyes You Can Safely Try

Image: Adam_Lazar/iStock



Adam_Lazar/iStock Everyone is doing their best to make the most of this shelter-in-place situation, even if that means taking a step back from the usual. After all, this life is no longer "normal." It's also given people excuses to try new things that don't include homeschooling. For some that may mean embracing the gray. For others that means dyeing their hair with the salons closed. Some women may want to cover their roots and touch up their every-day color, and feel brave enough to do it on their own.

Others may want to go a little crazy and try a funky color. After all, where do we have to be? No matter the reason, we support it and found some of the safest hair dyes that work best at-home, seeing as that's where this will happen. Whether the goal is a vibrant, permanent and highly pigmented color, like blue or purple or green. Or a root touch up or gloss, we found some coloring products that are easy to use, affordable and get the job done. (Just don't tell the stylists out there!)



