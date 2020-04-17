Can't Spend a Birthday With a Special Someone? These Yard Signs Should Help!

Sheltering at home is all well and good until it's someone's birthday. Then you want to party, party, party!

That's why they call it a sacrifice, though. Because we are doing it for everyone (even the people who won't do it for themselves). That doesn't mean you have to suffer in silence, though.

These yard signs get your message across. They might even lead to a neighborhood round of "Happy Birthday!" for the birthday boy or girl.

  • Let the good times (TP) roll!

    Etsy

    Toilet paper has become more valuable than cake in the current pandemic economy. This yard sign celebrates the birthday, acknowledges how weird things are, and is pretty hilarious all at the same time.

    This Good Times Roll, Happy Birthday lawn sign ($35) is a solid, thick plastic-and-aluminum sign that will call out the revelry to everyone who walks by or window peeps.

  • Fill the yard with unicorns.

    Etsy

    Is your unicorn-obsessed girl having a birthday in isolation? She will love this elaborate unicorn-themed yard art ($79.95 for the complete set) more than a party. She won't have to pick who gets to come and who doesn't. Everyone who sees her house will know what's happening.

  • The best kind of party for an introvert.

    Etsy

    If you've got an introvert on your hands, this is an opportunity. For everyone else, it's a reality. But either way, no one is invited to a quarantine party.

    That doesn't mean you can't announce it, though! This custom Quarantine Birthday sign ($39.99) will let everyone know the party is happening, even if no one is invited.

  • These cows are taking over.

    Etsy

    This yard full of cows with a birthday sign ($79.99 for the set) is so cool, you could get them for a birthday and leave them up just to liven up the neighborhood. 

    The birthday sign is custom. You tell Etsy whose birthday it is, and the creator does the rest. 

    Those cows ($18 for two), though, are must-have!

  • Caution: There's a birthday in here.

    Etsy

    Just because there's a pandemic does not mean you can't harass someone who is having a 50th birthday. 

    This 50th Birthday Yard Sign set ($59.95) has 11 pieces of art signs that get the job done with all your social distancing still intact. And the entire neighborhood will get in on the act. 

