Can't Spend a Birthday With a Special Someone? These Yard Signs Should Help!

Sheltering at home is all well and good until it's someone's birthday. Then you want to party, party, party!
That's why they call it a sacrifice, though. Because we are doing it for everyone (even the people who won't do it for themselves). That doesn't mean you have to suffer in silence, though.
These yard signs get your message across. They might even lead to a neighborhood round of "Happy Birthday!" for the birthday boy or girl.
-
Let the good times (TP) roll!
-
Fill the yard with unicorns.
-
-
The best kind of party for an introvert.
-
These cows are taking over.
-
-
Caution: There's a birthday in here.
Share this Story