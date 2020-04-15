Toilet Paper Earrings Are Now a Thing Because of Course They Are



Etsy

Toilet paper has become currency in the new economy. So it only stands to reason that toilet paper earrings would become a thing.

Like everything else these days, this happened faster than anyone expected. But it happened.

Not only can you pick up a cute pair of TP earrings right now, you can support a small business while you do it. And you'll be spoiled for choice when it comes to style and materials.

To be honest, these earrings aren't just funny; they are also pretty darn cute.

Here are five to choose from.