Toilet Paper Earrings Are Now a Thing Because of Course They Are

Toilet paper has become currency in the new economy. So it only stands to reason that toilet paper earrings would become a thing.

Like everything else these days, this happened faster than anyone expected. But it happened. 

Not only can you pick up a cute pair of TP earrings right now, you can support a small business while you do it. And you'll be spoiled for choice when it comes to style and materials.

To be honest, these earrings aren't just funny; they are also pretty darn cute.

Here are five to choose from.

  • Tiny beaded toilet paper rolls

    Etsy

    These Toilet Paper Roll Earrings ($4.74) are pretty darn funny. They are also priced so that you can give them as a joke gift without hesitation.

    But, seriously, after you laugh: They are cute, right?

  • Cartoonish, silver, and shiny toilet paper earrings

    Etsy

    This big, shiny toilet paper statement earrings ($10) will get a laugh in your video calls. And that's about all we have going for social contact these days, right? Why not make those video meetups hilarious?

    These drop 1.75 inches, are made of shiny vinyl, and boast a cartoon aesthetic that adds to the funny. They are big enough to get noticed in a conference call.

  • Give your TP earrings some personality

    Etsy

    Toilet paper earrings might be silly, but these are actually, also, adorable. The little faces on the TP rolls make these cheerful and cute. 

    These handmade, polymer clay mismatched toilet paper earrings ($17.10) are for people who prefer the TP to unroll from the back. Or anyone who could use a bit of cheering up.

  • Funny TP earrings that are also glamorous

    Etsy

    You want in on the joke. But not if that means wearing a pair of earrings you don't find, in addition to being funny, pretty?

    This is your pair of toilet paper earrings. 

    These big, drop toilet paper earrings ($18.90) are made of silver and beads with a roll of polymer clay TP front and center. 

  • Tiny pearls of toilet paper

    Etsy

    These tiny toilet paper earrings ($14.44) are made from silk ribbon and tiny pearl beads. Pretty, subtle, and fun. People will have to look closely to see that you are in on this toilet-paper-worship joke.

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

