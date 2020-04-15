Toilet Paper Earrings Are Now a Thing Because of Course They Are

Toilet paper has become currency in the new economy. So it only stands to reason that toilet paper earrings would become a thing.
Like everything else these days, this happened faster than anyone expected. But it happened.
Not only can you pick up a cute pair of TP earrings right now, you can support a small business while you do it. And you'll be spoiled for choice when it comes to style and materials.
To be honest, these earrings aren't just funny; they are also pretty darn cute.
Here are five to choose from.
Tiny beaded toilet paper rolls
Cartoonish, silver, and shiny toilet paper earrings
Give your TP earrings some personality
Funny TP earrings that are also glamorous
Tiny pearls of toilet paper
