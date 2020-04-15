These 'Quarantine Candles' Are Making Isolation Slightly More Bearable

Home alone has taken on new meaning, in this age of "Stay Home!" and "Social distancing saves lives." Those who are home alone are going out of their minds with loneliness. Those who are with kids are going out of their minds because ... they're alone with kids.

Those who are with an SO are learning just how much they like (or don't like) each other.

Basically, everyone could use a bit of a pick-me-up. Send someone a message that helps them through. Even if you can't see people, they want to know they are "seen." And lighting a scented candle -- especially one that came from someone who gets what you're going through -- always fixes the mood.

Here are five funny candles that will make everyone's social isolation slightly more bearable. Get one for yourself, too.

  • Introverts don't need the CDC to tell them to stay home.

    Etsy

    You know someone who is saying, "This is how I always live." But that person is even more home alone than usual. They may be OK with being alone, but perhaps not with being lonely?

    This is a beautiful, long-lasting soy candle that captures their moment perfectly. Some of us don't need the CDC to tell us to stay home. But we still want to know that the people we love love us back.

    Send this "I’m Always Socially Distant" candle ($17) so they know you get them. Or put one in your own living room to explain that you are an introvert and fill the room with your choice of scent.


  • Let's name this moment "Quarantined AF."

    Etsy

    Call it what it is. Light a beautiful soy candle to scent the room, create ambiance, and accept what's happening.

    Choose one of these yummy food scents to fill the house with the warm scents of baking without getting up off the couch or putting down that glass of wine. 

    Because, right now, we are all "Quarantined AF" ($12), and we are just trying to get through.

  • Put on Neflix, light this candle, and chill.

    Etsy

    When you are quarantined alone and you turn on Netflix to chill, it has an entirely different jailhouse feel to it. You watch episode after episode. You run out of things to watch.

    Know someone doing this? Help them through it by telling them you see their pain. 

    This "Quarantine & Chill" candle ($18) smells like lavender, white sage, and sanity.

  • Why are we doing this? Oh, right. To save lives.

    Etsy

    The kids want their friends. You want your friends and family. Everyone wants to go shopping or go to the playground. 

    Why aren't we doing everything we want to do? To save lives! Even when there are people your inner demons would like to not save.

    Sometimes you -- and everyone else in the house -- need the reminder, though. Light this "Thanks for Saving Lives" candle ($24.95) in those moments. You pick the scent. It's a big, beautiful, hand-poured soy candle.

  • Working from home with kids in tow? This is how that's going.

    Etsy

    It's almost like it's a metaphor for being a working mom. You're working as hard as you possibly can, but it seems like no one can hear you when you speak.

    Welcome to work at home with the kids home. You have the mute button on, constantly. So when you speak, people, literally, cannot hear you. 

    Put this "Working From Home Is Just Saying 'Sorry, I Was on Mute' All Day" candle ($24.95) in the camera's field of vision for your Zoom meetings. It's the message some of the people on that call also need to see.

    Also? It's a lovely soy candle that comes in a wide selection of delicious scents.

    Psst: If you purchase an item on this list, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.

