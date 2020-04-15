These 'Quarantine Candles' Are Making Isolation Slightly More Bearable



Home alone has taken on new meaning, in this age of "Stay Home!" and "Social distancing saves lives." Those who are home alone are going out of their minds with loneliness. Those who are with kids are going out of their minds because ... they're alone with kids.

Those who are with an SO are learning just how much they like (or don't like) each other.

Basically, everyone could use a bit of a pick-me-up. Send someone a message that helps them through. Even if you can't see people, they want to know they are "seen." And lighting a scented candle -- especially one that came from someone who gets what you're going through -- always fixes the mood.

Here are five funny candles that will make everyone's social isolation slightly more bearable. Get one for yourself, too.