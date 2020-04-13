Here's Everything Needed To Upgrade Virtual Hangouts

Christina Wood
At this point in the "stay at home" reality, we have all moved to hanging out with our friends -- along with our pets -- in the virtual world. 

Maybe you are posting brunch photos to IG with friends. Maybe you and your people are all getting together in a Zoom call. If there was ever a time to take your tech communications tools more seriously, this is it. 

Here are some technical and lifestyle upgrades that will make your stories, hangouts, and house parties easier and more engaging.

  • Better lighting makes you look better.

    Target

    Shoot yourself in a more flattering light. Harsh room lighting, shadows, and a cellphone camera that's struggling in low light do not make for flattering photos. 

    This Cell Phone Selfie Light ($9.99) clips right onto your phone and lights you like a studio art director would.

    If you are going to live online, you might as well look good doing it, right?

  • Get a hands-free angle in virtual hangouts.

    Target

    Want to show people something other than a closeup of your own mug, taken at arm's length? Get a versatile stand for your phone.

    The Joby Griptight One GorillaPod Stand ($24.99) is a terrific solution. Stand it on a table, wrap it around a tree branch, or let it hold onto the pan rack in your kitchen for overhead cooking shots. You can set up the scene you want to shoot with very little effort. And it holds your phone (or camera) securely.

  • Get a pretty grip on your phone.

    Target

    Stick a PopSocket ($9.99) to your phone or phone case and you will be surprised at how much better your calls, video watching, and virtual hangouts go.

    It not only looks pretty, it makes it easy to hold your phone one-handed for texting or chatting. And when you sit your phone down on any surface to do a video call or watch a video, the phone stands up on its own -- leaning on the PopSocket.

    The button retracts so your phone will fit in a pocket or purse.

  • Virtual coffee meetups go better with good coffee.

    Target

    If you are taking a coffee break and spending it with your online crew, you can't order that coffee from a barista anymore. You will have to be your own barista. 

    This classic Bodum eight-cup pour-over coffee maker ($19.99) is so easy to use and pretty you will wonder why you ever trusted your brew to anyone else. It makes a terrific cup of coffee, which is why it's a classic.

  • Don't shout at your phone.

    Target

    Still shouting at the speaker on your phone? Go hands-free with these pretty JBL Tune 220 True Wireless Headphones ($99.99). They are wireless, stash in a cute case that charges them when you aren't wearing then, and come in a selection of cute colors.

