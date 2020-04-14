20 Products That'll Help Moms Feel More 'Human' Again

Sephora
How's isolation going for everyone? For moms, it can be especially tough. Whether she's navigating a full-time job while also homeschooling or watching the kids while having virtually no more ideas to keep them busy hour-to-hour for the foreseeable future, it's tough out there. It's a struggle that moms everywhere, even celebrity moms like Chrissy Teigen are experiencing. That's why it's important for them to remember self-care.
Self-care can range from taking one extra minute in the shower, reading a book after the kids go to bed, or treating oneself to some of those products that make a person just feel pampered, and during these times, well, normal. We found some of these products that will help make isolation feel less like grown-up time-out to an at-home self-care retreat. Check them out.
Olay Micro-Sculpting Serum1
For a firming and anti-aging product that feels a bit fresher, this Olay micro-sculpting serum makes a good choice. Olay has a strong line of anti-aging products at affordable prices to help all moms look their best.
Olay Micro-Sculpting Serum ($25, Olay)
Jade Facial Roller2
Jade rollers are popping up on skin care gurus' videos and pages everywhere, and for good reason. It not only is purported to help massage the face and get the blood flowing, it also just feels relaxing and cooling on the skin.
Herbivore Jade Roller ($30, Sephora)
Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Rescue Mask3
Fresh face masks are a favorite for many folks in the beauty community and perfect for moms who need to either deeply moisturize their face or simply find a reason to unwind from life's many stressors. This one is a seaweed radiance facial cream for a youthful glow.
FRESH Lotus Youth Preserve Rescue Mask ($62, Sephora)
L'Oreal Magic Root Cover-Up4
No one is going to the hair salon anytime soon, which means lots of mamas may be dealing with roots growing in that don't quite match their natural color. That's A-OK, though. Just get a bottle of L'Oreal Magic Root Cover-Up spray to keep those roots at bay.
L'Oreal Magic Root Cover Up ($11, L'Oreal)
Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish Kit5
Speaking of things that won't be happening anytime soon, we have two words: nail salon. Again, that's no reason to panic. At-home manicures aren't as difficult as one would think, especially with this Essie nail polish kit that comes with a color and a top coat to refresh those nails.
Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish Kit ($16, Target)
Tree Hut Vitamin C Shea Sugar Scrub6
Sitting at home can make the skin feel a bit dull. Brighten things up with this Tree Hut Vitamin C sugar scrub that not only brightens the skin but also exfoliates arms and legs, too, during a nice relaxing shower. It's like a little bit of a spa right at home.
Tree Hut Vitamin C Shea Sugar Scrub ($7, Ulta)
Amika Flash Instant Shine Mask7
Mom can still get a professional-style treatment at home -- salons aren't just for cuts and color! Get shine in 60 seconds using this Amika Instant Shine Mask. A great way to get that fresh salon look from isolation and without having to spend hours in a hair turban!
Amika Instant Shine Mask ($25, Amika)
Living Proof Restore Repair Hair Mask8
Speaking of making hair feel like it just left the salon, we have another self-care product that'll make mama's hair feel strong and replenished after lots and lots of time in a top-knot during homeschool sessions. It's the Living Proof Hair Mask.
Living Proof Restore Repair Hair Mask ($38, Living Proof)
Batiste Original Dry Shampoo9
Batiste dry shampoo is the OG of dry shampoos, and it has stood the test of time. Take the plunge into the world of dry shampoo. Just spritz some after a morning workout to keep the hair looking and smelling fresh between shampoos.
Batiste Original Dry Shampoo ($9, Ulta)
Ray-Ban Sunglasses10
While there aren't any social events happening to rock new sunglasses at just yet, that doesn't mean we can't treat ourselves to them anyway. After all, the sun is still going to be shining on walks outside or while sitting on the porch watching the kids play.
Ray-Ban Sunglasses ($100, Ray Ban)
Lavender Essential Oil11
Life is hard as it is, so living through a global health crisis understandably and obviously makes life even more stressful. Add kids to the mix and -- forget it. Tap into the positive effects of essential oils and lavender for relaxation with a bottle of, dun dun dun, lavender essential oil.
Lavender Essential Oil ($18, Aveda)
Fuzzy Socks12
Sure, the weather may be getting warmer in most places in the country as we get deeper into spring, but never underestimate the calming power of fuzzy socks, no matter what time of year it is. These ones are basically a hug for the feet.
Fuzzy Socks ($15, Bare Necessities)
Retinol Night Eye Cream13
Remember when we said Olay had a great line of anti-aging creams and serums? We weren't kidding. Another product to add to the "treat yo'self" list is the Olay Retinol Night Eye Cream. It can help plump up fine lines, and if there's any time to wake up looking like one's best self, it's right now.
Retinol Night Eye Cream ($29, Olay)
Personalized Mini Manicure Set14
This mini manicure set will go perfectly with the at-home Essie polish set above for a DIY, but just as awesome, nail look. One of the big things women are wondering now is how to take off their tips or artificial nails. Just use lots of acetone and follow that up with this kit.
Personalized Mini Manicure Set ($52, Etsy)
Lou & Grey Upstate Sweatpants15
Loungewear is having a moment, and for better or worse we found it feels better to lean into it. At home for a while? Mamas, take this as an opportunity to get as comfy as possible. These highly acclaimed Lou & Grey sweats will make playing with the kids for 18 hours a day that much more bearable.
Lou and Grey Upstate Sweatpants ($70, Lou & Grey)
Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops16
Moms should look in the mirror and feel good about what they see. At least in theory. A little sunshine can help with that and luckily, skin care brand Drunk Elephant basically bottled up that sunshine for a glowy and sunkissed look without leaving the house.
Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops ($36, Sephora)
Air Purifier17
So an air purifier isn't a typical "product" one would think of when looking at a self-care list, but hear us out. It's allergy season. With lots of time walking outside or being cooped up in a house that can get a bit stuffy, an air purifier can improve the air and make it a little easier to breathe.
Air Purifier ($100, Best Buy)
High Output Shower Head and Hard Water Filter18
It took us a long time to realize that water can have a big impact of hair and skin texture, but once we found out it opened an opportunity to improve things. That's where a shower head water filter comes in. It can help reduce skin irritation and improve hair texture by softening the water in the shower.
High Output Shower Head and Hard Water Filter ($46, Amazon)
Lip Sleeping Mask19
Sometimes when life is busy, like in the pre-shelter-in-place days, moms often don't have time to tend to the smaller parts of skin care or self-care. Well, mamas now is the time and this lip mask from Laneige is a smart product to start with. All mom needs to do is put it on before bed.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask ($20, Sephora)
Back & Neck Massager20
Moms know how tension can build up in the back and shoulders, especially being cooped up near a computer or crawling around with kids all day. Trust us when we say this product is worth the price. It's a strong, deep massage that can happen right in bed or on the sofa while binge-watching Netflix.
Back and Neck Massager ($50, Amazon)