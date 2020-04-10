Can't Find a Face Mask? A Neck Gaiter Might Be the Next Best Option

Etsy
blogger
Christina Wood
Shop


Etsy

We're all supposed to wear face masks when we go to the store to limit the spread of COVID-19 these days. But there are no face masks, and not everyone has the skills -- or time! -- to sew one.

We want to be safe. But what's a nonsewing, already overwhelmed by working from home while homeschooling mom supposed to do? 

Be clever! That's what. And using a neck gaiter -- that you can also use for its intended purpose when this is all over -- as a face mask is clever.

Here are five that are also fun to wear.

  • Choose a mask with a clear message.

    Etsy

    What's up with those people who crowd up on you when you are just trying to find some TP and essentials and get home again quick? Didn't they get the "Keep 6 Feet Away" memo?

    This Social Distancing Face Mask/neck gaiter/head scarf ($22.30) carries a clear message for those who have been hitting the pandemic wine too hard or have a problem maintaining personal space. 

    Wear it around your neck as a flashy yellow accessory so you'll always have it with you when people come at you or you need to go to the store.

    • Advertisement

  • Rock a sporty gaiter.

    Etsy

    You could wear this Face Mask/Neck Gaiter ($15) to protect you from a cloud of mosquitoes while hiking in the Amazon. You could also wear it to the grocery store during a pandemic. 

    It's a single layer, so it's best considered as a method of protecting other people from germs you might be carrying or for protecting you from bugs you can see. But it's easy to keep around your neck or in a pocket. The mask you have with you is the one you will use.

  • This mask will also keep you warm.

    Etsy

    If it's cold out, this Merino Wool Face Mask Neck Gaiter ($25.95) does double duty as pandemic gear and cold-weather protection.

    Thicker materials offer better protection from germs. And this mask is made from stretchy 100% merino wool, a dense fabric that's also terrific for warmth and moisture wicking.

  • Be the ninja!

    Etsy

    Worried about looking like a dork in your mask? Well, you know who else is known for wearing a neck gaiter/face mask? Ninjas, that's who.

    This isn't pandemic panic; it's bada-- ninja cosplay! 

    It is if you wear this Ninja Cyberpunk Bandanna Neck Gaiter ($27.50), anyway.

  • Try the mask for cat lovers.

    Etsy

    If you are going to wear a mask, it should be a mask, right? One that's part of a costume?

    Everyone needs a laugh right now. So when you head to the store, do the whole town a favor and put this British Cat Face Mask & Neck Gaiter ($19) on and make your trip a public service outing. When it's not on your face, it's a cute, neutral neck scarf. Pull it up for protection and hilarity.

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement