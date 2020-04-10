Can't Find a Face Mask? A Neck Gaiter Might Be the Next Best Option



Etsy

We're all supposed to wear face masks when we go to the store to limit the spread of COVID-19 these days. But there are no face masks, and not everyone has the skills -- or time! -- to sew one.

We want to be safe. But what's a nonsewing, already overwhelmed by working from home while homeschooling mom supposed to do?

Be clever! That's what. And using a neck gaiter -- that you can also use for its intended purpose when this is all over -- as a face mask is clever.

Here are five that are also fun to wear.