5 WFH Looks That Are Slightly More Stylish Than Sweats But Still Super Comfy



Nordstrom

Getting tired of those sweats? Welcome to work from home, long-term edition.

At first, wearing sweats to work seems like the best thing that could ever happen. But after a couple of weeks, you long for the ritual of getting dressed for work. You want to be able to answer the door to a UPS delivery or jump on a video call without scrambling to dress first or admitting that, yes, you have last-night's pasta sauce on your thigh. Still.

It looks like we are going to be working from home for a bit longer, right? Well, I've been doing it for 15 years. And I'm here to say, having a presentable but comfortable work wardrobe -- even if you wear it in the living room -- is incredibly important to your sanity.

Here are five work-from-home looks that are super comfy but a lot more stylish than those sweats.