5 WFH Looks That Are Slightly More Stylish Than Sweats But Still Super Comfy

Getting tired of those sweats? Welcome to work from home, long-term edition. 

At first, wearing sweats to work seems like the best thing that could ever happen. But after a couple of weeks, you long for the ritual of getting dressed for work. You want to be able to answer the door to a UPS delivery or jump on a video call without scrambling to dress first or admitting that, yes, you have last-night's pasta sauce on your thigh. Still.

It looks like we are going to be working from home for a bit longer, right? Well, I've been doing it for 15 years. And I'm here to say, having a presentable but comfortable work wardrobe -- even if you wear it in the living room -- is incredibly important to your sanity.

Here are five work-from-home looks that are super comfy but a lot more stylish than those sweats.

  • This is the top you stock up on.

    Nordstrom

    A tank like this Whisper Cotton V-Neck Tank ($18.50) is the perfect work-at-home staple. Fill your closet with them. 

    You can wear it alone when the weather is warm. Put a jacket over it for a meeting. Pull a hoodie on when the AC is cold and it's just you and the kids. Dress it up with a comfy cardigan so you are ready for "Can you jump on a call right now?" requests. But it's comfortable enough to sleep in and easy to wash and dry. It's the foundation piece for work at home. I own 10 like this, and I'm ordering some of these, right now, because the perfect cotton tank is a lot harder to find than you'd think.

  • Comfy like sweats but so much more on trend.

    Nordstrom

    You love the comfort of those sweats. And no one can see your pants in a video call, right? This is about self-respect. You can't wear those sweats every day. And sometimes you might want to step outside, go to the store to resupply, or get up when you are in a video call.

    These Desert Adventure Paperbag Waist Pants ($49.99) are cute, on trend, and comfy. Once they might have been weekend wear. Now you can wear them to work!

    Like stripes? The white striped Desert Adventure Tie Waist Pants ($19.98) are 60% off!

  • Throw this on over a tank and you're dressed.

    Nordstrom

    Keep this Drape Collar Knit Blazer ($41.40) on the back of your desk chair and pull it on whenever you need to show your face in a meeting or to the Instacart delivery person. You'll look pulled together and ready no matter what's happening underneath. Every work-at-home wardrobe needs a jacket like this. Because wardrobe emergencies like this happen all the time.

  • These wear like sweats but look like dress-up.

    Nordstrom

    What do you love about sweats? Easy to pull on, forgiving, comfy to sit in. These are all that but also pretty. And when you find a pair of pants that wear like sweats but don't require a costume change to go out, that's perfect for a work-at-home wardrobe.

    These Gibson x International Women's Day the Mom in Style Wide-Leg Crop Pants ($39) are all that and also 40% off. Stock up!

  • This elegant bathrobe-like cardi glams up your WFH.

    Nordstrom

    I can't count the times I have gone in search of video-conference-ready garb that's as comfortable and easy to wear as my bathrobe. This Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton Blend Long Cardigan ($318) is that garment. An investment, sure. But look how pretty! It turns any WFH outfit into elegance. 

