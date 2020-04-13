What Better Time To Make a Home Improvement? Wayfair Has Deals on All Reno Needs

Wayfair
blogger
Christina Wood
Shop


Wayfair

Nothing like being trapped at home with your to-do list to remind you of all the home improvements you've been contemplating, right?

There has probably never been, since you moved in, a better time than now to tackle those renovation projects. It's not like anyone is going to say -- just when you get the power turned off and the tools out -- "Let's go to the movies!" 

Yeah, that would be nice. But having that new kitchen faucet installed or that bathroom update finished would also be nice. The movie will be over in a couple of hours. That remodel project will give you pleasure for years.

Maybe going to the store for home goods is frowned upon. But this Wayfair sale is completely allowed.

  • No toilet paper? Do this instead.

    Wayfaire

    Running out of toilet paper? (Again.) Put an end to that madness forever and add a bidet to your bathroom. It's cleaner and easier, and it will get toilet paper fears out of your head forever. 

    The inexpensive bidets have sold out all over. But that just means you can more easily justify this Toto Washlet. It's the Cadillac of bidets, with a moving faucet, adjustable spray shape, and a dryer. You'll never want to go anywhere else.

    This delightful bit of plumbing luxury is on sale for $366.99. It's normally $702.

    • Advertisement

  • This faucet will transform your kitchen.

    Wayfair

    No more struggling to fit big pans under the faucet. This faucet is tall. No more scrubbing to get stuck-on food off plates. This faucet has a blast spray that will take care of all that. That it's also gorgeous is just icing on the cake.

    Oh, and this Bolden Series Pull-Down Faucet is 60% off at $176.62. 

    You don't have to remodel the whole kitchen at once. Just fix the things you touch the most and it will feel like you changed everything.

  • Stocking up to save trips to the store? You need this.

    Wayfair

    Every time you go to the store, you risk exposure. So next time you go, stock up so you don't have to shop so often. A freezer makes it possible to keep plenty of food on hand. And when this all passes, you can shop at big box stores and save lots of money.

    This slick Whynter Dual Zone Portable Chest Freezer will save the day. It has two zones so you can keep the Popsicles and the deep-freeze meats separate. It's on sale for $860.99, down from $1,000.04.

  • Been baking? You need this bread box.

    Wayfair

    It turns out you don't survive an apocalypse with your ability to use a crossbow. It's your ability to knead dough that gets you through. Who knew? 

    Keep your fresh-baked creations in this beautiful wooden bread box. It holds two loaves and has a bread-cutting tray on the bottom. It's almost 80% off at $38.99.

  • Get organized with this metal pegboard.

    Wayfair

    These beautiful, heavy-duty pegboards will organize everything in your house, from the kitchen to the garage. They come in a huge selection of colors, are raised from the wall so the pegs fit easily, and feature shelves and hooks to hold anything.

    This Hobby Craft Pegboard Organizer Storage Kit is on sale for $119.99.

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date. 

daily deal

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement