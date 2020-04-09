20 Mother's Day Gifts for Grandmoms Who Can't Get Enough of Their Grandkids

etys
It seems like it's a million years away at this point, but Mother's Day is fast approaching and though the world may be going through a hard time, it doesn't mean mothers can't be celebrated. In fact, lots of parents will definitely be celebrating their mothers, who will undoubtedly want to watch their grandkids for a bit when out of quarantine. For that, and so much more, grandmothers deserve Mother's Day love, too.
Whether she's a grandma or a Mimi or Abuela, grandmothers who dote on their grandkids will love any gift given by them. But these gifts are especially unique to the grandmas who just simply adore their grandkids. From jewelry to art mementos to personalized (and functional) household items, they will love these Mother's Day gifts from the ones they love most (OK, and the mamas, too.)
Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
-
Tilted Heart Collage Art Print1
Grandmas have a thing for pictures of their grandkids. Sometimes there's just too many photos to possibly have wall space for, so a sweet heart collage that is made by Shutterfly is a great option.
Tilted Heart Collage Art Print ($42, Shutterfly)
-
Grandmothers Birthstone Bangle2
Birthstones are a meaningful and visually appealing way to pay homage to someone special. By giving grandma a bracelet with her grandkids' birthstones she can have a stunning piece of jewelry and her grandkids close.
Grandmothers Birthstone Bangle ($31, Etsy)
-
-
My Super-Bestest Grandma Book3
Sometimes the best gift a grandma can get is quality time. This book gives that and more. It can be personalized to include her in the story called the "My Super-Bestest Grandma Book" (It reads "Mommy" here but that can be changed.)
My Super-Bestest Grandma Book ($30, I See Me)
-
Grandma Cutting Board4
Quality time together can include cooking in addition to reading books. Grandkids can do that with grandma and use a cutting board that has their names on it so she can always remember how much they love her.
Grandma Cutting Board ($30, Etsy)
-
-
Grandma's Kitchen Homesick Candle5
Grandmas' kitchens are where the magic happens. Yummy food and lots of treats are eaten in there and so it's one of grandkids' favorite places to be. Pay homage to that by giving her a candle that makes her whole house smell like an oasis.
Grandma's Kitchen Homesick Candle ($30, Homesick)
-
Personalized Grandma Pillow6
Pillows are a great gift because they can be used as a piece of decor and they're also comfortable. An added bonus is being able to customize it for a special person like grandma and have it signed by her grandkids.
Personalized Grandma Pillow ($28, Etsy)
-
-
Grandma's Brag Board7
Grandmas love to put their grandkids works of art on her fridge. When there's no more room she can move on to the wall by way of this custom and incredibly adorable "Grandma's Brag Board" made on Etsy.
Grandma's Brag Board ($27, Etsy)
-
Close to Her Heart Fleece Blanket8
When things get a little cold, grandma can get cozy and keep her grandkids close, sort of. She can at least have a throw blanket personalized with their names in the shape of a heart, because they are her heart.
Close to Her Heart Fleece Blanket ($40, Personalization Mall)
-
-
Grandkids Tote Bag9
Grandmas love talking about their grandkids because they just love them so so much. Making that conversation starter easy is a tote bag she can carry with figures and names of her grandkids on them.
Grandkids Tote Bag ($18, Etsy)
-
Grandma Charm Bracelet10
Telling grandma how much she's loved by her grandkids is always a good idea, but putting that love on a charm bracelet when they can't always verbally express that love or express it in person is a special gift idea.
Grandma Charm Bracelet ($14, Amazon)
-
-
I Love Grandkids11
Speaking of grandparents and photos, grandma can have photos of the grandkids or at least of them in this adorable picture frame that literally says "I Love Grandkids." Because it's the truth, so why not shout it!
I Love Grandkids ($10, Kohls)
-
"At Grandma's the Answer is Always Yes" Mug12
Grandkids know that grandmas will always have their back, for better or for worse. The thing is, grandma knows this, too, and she's quite proud of it. Get her a mug that expresses this sentiment exactly.
"At Grandma's the Answer is Always Yes" Mug ($10, Bed Bath and Beyond)
-
-
Garden of Love Engraved Flower Pot13
For grandmas that love to garden, this engraved flower pot is a great gift idea for her, especially in the spring and summer months. The pots can come customized with the names of her grandkids on the rim.
Garden of Love Engraved Flower Pot ($26, Bed Bath and Beyond)
-
Definition of Grandma Photo Coffee Mug14
There's nothing better than coffee in the morning. Oh wait, for grandmas, there is something better and it's coffee with a mug that features the face of one of their favorite people, ever, their grandchild!
Definition of Grandma Photo Coffee Mug ($13, Bed Bath and Beyond)
-
-
My Favorite Faces Cookie Jar15
Most grandparents have some sort of snack cabinet or cookie jar, so why not get creative and give grandma a customized one. Bed, Bath and Beyond has "My Favorite Faces" cookie jars that can have the grandkids front and center.
My Favorite Faces Cookie Jar ($31, Bed Bath and Beyond)
-
Photo Calendar16
The gift that keeps on giving is really a photo calendar. Grandma can write her appointments on the days and keep track of birthdays all while seeing a new family photo each month. It's super useful and special and will last 12 months.
Photo Calendar ($21, Shutterfly)
-
-
Grandparents Hand Print Tree17
Get creative with the artwork grandma gets by gifting her a hand print tree. It can be done through Etsy from home and is a special way for her to have the kids' prints close to her heart and shown off at home.
Grandparents Hand Print Tree ($27, Etsy)
-
Generations Necklace18
Having multiple generations of a family line is something that's truly special. Mark that special bond with a necklace for grandma. It's a "generations" necklace that has three different circles interlocked as one.
Generations Necklace ($40, Etsy)
-
-
Four Birthstone Pea in a Pod Gold Bracelet19
For a subtler birthstone look that's actually quite chic, we recommend this Eve's Addiction Pea in a Pod gold bracelet. It has each "pod" represent a grandchild's birthstone in the form of a fashionable bracelet.
Four Birthstone Pea in a Pod Gold Bracelet ($29, Eve's Addiction)
-
Grandparent Pregnancy Announcement20
This gift is more for the grandmas who may not know they're grandmas yet—or grandmas who are having another grandchild born—and will be absolutely ecstatic to find out. This "2020 coupon" onesie is a fun and unique way to tell her.
Grandparent Pregnancy Announcement (11, Etsy)