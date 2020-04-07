20 Lounge Wear Must Haves

istock/ISO3000
From sudden homeschooling to scary headlines to just trying to keep busy and sane, it's imperative to find joy during time of turmoil like this health crisis. It's a reality that celebrity mothers like Chrissy Teigen aren't even exempt from. For some, that comes by keeping the kids preoccupied with tons of things to do. For others, that comes in the form of self-care aka doing something for oneself. This should happen often for moms, isolation or not, but we figured a good self-care item now would be cozy lounge wear.
After all, the one time we're all forced to stay inside calls for some very comfortable clothing -- but we're not just talking about pajamas. Loungewear is a cool middle ground that is as easy and comfortable to wear as PJs but can still look like one put themselves together in public. We put together a list of some of the most highly recommended items as well as lounge wear that any mom would feel better wearing.
Blue Tie Dye Loungewear Set1
This loungewear set is not only comfortable but has one of the prettiest designs we've seen. It's made by an Etsy seller and for $86 comes with the pullover sweatshirt as well as the sweatpants.
Terry Jogger Lounge Pants2
In the age of isolation, lounge pants, aka joggers, rule all. These terry joggers from Macy's are less than $50 and come in a light gray. Cozy up in them to work, read or put on a face mask, because ~self care~.
Patagonia Fleetwith Romper3
Rompers are chic and super comfortable. Also, easy to throw on when one needs to get dressed but doesn't want to put too much effort in, which is why it makes a great loungewear choice. Word on the street is that they're made of super comfy material.
Pink H&M PJ Pants4
These sweatpants may technically be pajama pants but the light pink color elevates them to another level of lounge wear chic. Pair them with a t-shirt and socks (or sneakers) and look super cute and comfy.
Cozy Lounge Jumpsuit5
For a jumpsuit that wears like a jumpsuit but looks likes two separate pieces then this Target one is the way to go. It's a light gray and has longer joggers and a short-sleeve top. And the best part? The $28 pricetag.
Tie-Dye Longline Sweatshirt6
Sweatshirts don't have to be boring. Throw some color into one's wardrobe with a tie-dye pullover sweatshirt, like this one from Forever 21. It's a little baggy in the fit for ultimate comfort at an affordable price.
Embroidered Crewneck Sweatshirt7
Crewneck sweaters will never go out of style. They were big in the 90s and now in the age of staying home they're making a strong and fashionable comeback. This one comes in a light pink with white stars embroidered on them.
Joy of Print Short Sleeve and Shorts Set8
Cozy doesn't always have to mean bundled up. Sometimes a person gets hot when lounging or sleeping and so it's important to have a comfy, but lightweight lounge wear alternative like this Uniqlo short sleeve and shorts set
Tee Dress9
Wearing a t-shirt is inner or outerwear which means wearing a t-shirt dress or "tee dress" is, too. But it's definitely an amazing item to wear as lounge wear around the house. It's easy to throw on, comfortable and also chic.
Dylan Cropped Joggers10
For joggers that can be worn to chill or work out in or just even make safe runs to the store, these Anthrolpogie Dylan cropped joggers make a great purchase. Pair them with a t-shirt and sneakers or fuzzy socks.
Plush-Knit Lounge Joggers11
Comfort and function is possible at a more affordable price, too, and these Old Navy plush-knit joggers are it. They're not too baggy or tight, fitting just right to lounge around or exercise in. Or at this rate, work in.
Jogger Sweatpant in Signature Cozy Yarn12
For a slightly tighter fit but every bit as comfy as the rest, try this J. Crew jogger sweatpant in the "signature cozy yarn." It literally has cozy yarn in the name of the item so there must be something to it.
ASOS Oversized Jogger13
If style inspo comes from Instagram (or the celebrities) then these ASOS oversized joggers make a great choice of sweatpants. What's special about them is they can be dressed up or down and still look amazing for just $35.
Grey Waffle Knit Lounge Sweatshirt14
There's just something about waffle knit clothing that's incredibly comforting. Get a lounge top that's slightly more form-fitting but super comfy and can also be masked as an actual top should one need to venture outside.
Boerum Jogger15
Joggers made by a sheets and comforter business just have to be incredibly comfortable, right? That's the case with Brooklinen's line of sweats called the Boerum Jogger which are very, very comfy. As they should be.
Stripe Lounge Jumpsuit16
If wearing lounge wear is slightly more about style, or feeling put-together despite having nowhere to go (yet) we suggest this stripe lounge jumpsuit from Venus. It's a perfect work from home outfit.
Trouser Sweatpants17
Madewell is known for the quality of their clothing and that extends to their line of sweatpants, including these "trouser' sweatpants. That basically means they can be worn the same way trousers would be, but way more comfortable.
Tie Dye Shorts Overalls18
Overalls have made a comeback in recent years and now that extends to loungewear as well. Throw on these comfy shorts overalls from Venus and be cool and comfortable. They come at just $39 a pop.
Signaturesoft Plush Cropped Hoodie19
Hoodies just are amazing inventions. They keep people warm and feeling safe, but can also be fashionable. This plush cropped hoodie from famed lounge wear brand Lou & Grey does all of the above.
Signaturesoft Plush Upstate Sweatpants20
Last but certainly not least, the ultimate and much-appraised longe wear item is the Lou & Grey jogger (aka sweatpants.) Quarantine will get about a million times better, or at least much more comfortable.
