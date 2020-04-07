20 Lounge Wear Must Haves

Image: istock/ISO3000



istock/ISO3000 From sudden homeschooling to scary headlines to just trying to keep busy and sane, it's imperative to find joy during time of turmoil like this health crisis. It's a reality that celebrity mothers like Chrissy Teigen aren't even exempt from. For some, that comes by keeping the kids preoccupied with tons of things to do. For others, that comes in the form of self-care aka doing something for oneself. This should happen often for moms, isolation or not, but we figured a good self-care item now would be cozy lounge wear.

After all, the one time we're all forced to stay inside calls for some very comfortable clothing -- but we're not just talking about pajamas. Loungewear is a cool middle ground that is as easy and comfortable to wear as PJs but can still look like one put themselves together in public. We put together a list of some of the most highly recommended items as well as lounge wear that any mom would feel better wearing.

Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.

