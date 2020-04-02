Learn a New Hobby & Pick Up This Joe Exotic Crochet Kit



While you're sheltering at home waiting for the current situation to finish raging outdoors, you could learn a new hobby.

Learning to crochet is a wonderful way to stay calm. It keeps your hands busy. It helps you focus on something other than the news. And it will produce something tangible, hilarious, and fun to show for your time.

Who knows? You might even build enough inventory to start a cottage industry that will keep you in mad money in the new economy that emerges a few months from now.

Here are a few ideas that will result in hilarious, cute, and covet-worthy products.