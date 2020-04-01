This Easter Candy Has a Royal Seal of Approval -- Literally



Imagine this. It's Easter morning at Buckingham Palace. Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and whoever else is home for Easter are all sipping tea (and the occasional coffee) from an antique tea service. The kids are searching the house and grounds -- under supervision, of course -- for elaborate eggs and Easter baskets.

The crumpets, scrambled egg whites, and poached fish are gone, and it's time for a bit of something sweet.

It's also Easter.

You know what comes out so everyone can indulge?

Charbonnel et Walker chocolates.

The Queen adores chocolate. It's one of her few indulgences. And she likes Charbonnel et Walker chocolate so much that this London chocolate maker has earned a Royal Warrant.