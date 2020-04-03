20 Things That'll Help Moms Get Through Homeschooling

SolStock/iStock
The serious virus plaguing the world right now has a lot of us feeling overwhelmed, but for moms in particular it has posed a new challenge. It is this reason that schools across the country have closed districts and started distance or online learning. It's a shakeup from reality that parents who have not homeschooled before are learning to deal with as they go.
It's been a few weeks and parents or guardians may be running out of homeschool ideas. That's where we come in. Here are some resources to make distance learning a bit easier to handle and more efficient for kids. There are tons of printouts on Etsy from subjects like math to writing to even writing out names for the littler kids. There's also schedule ideas to keep things on track. We're all in this together.
Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
Mad Libs1
Mad Libs are a fun game that's also educational. It's been a staple in classrooms and just among kids in general for a long time and would make a great homeschool activity to do that doesn't feel like homework.
Mad Libs ($5, The Paper Source)
Money Activity Sheet2
School teaches money and learning how to count money, but it's still possible and easy to teach that from home with money activity sheets. Even if it's not on the curriculum, learning about life skills online is a good way to introduce it.
Money Activity Sheet ($3.75, Etsy)
School Schedule Print Out3
Schedules are popular for a reason. Kids don't need to be super regimented but having a set timeline of what kids can work on, whether it's school or fun, can really keep things moving at home during this time.
School Schedule Print Out ($8, Etsy)
Homeschool Bingo Board4
Bingo is a fun game to play in normal times but can be a useful tool in keeping kids occupied and also teaching them. Fill out the empty bingo sheet with vocabulary words or even a scavenger hunt.
Homeschool Bingo Board ($5, Etsy)
Sensory Bin Set5
It's not all about reading, writing or math when it comes to learning. For kids with sensory needs or even younger kids like babies or toddlers, developing sensory skills is an equally important part of learning.
Sensory Bin Set ($54, Etsy)
Crayola Crayons6
This one may be in a lot of folks' houses already but crayons and coloring are a big part of teaching kids, or maybe just giving them something to work on. Lots of learning can be done through art.
Crayola Crayons ($3, Target)
Sticker Book7
Reward systems, and using stickers as part of them, is still a good way to keep kids on track, whether it's completing a worksheet or doing their chores at home. This sticker book from Target has a ton.
Sticker Book ($5.75, Target)
Alphabet Chart8
Kids can learn even when they least expect, by looking at posters on a daily basis. Teachers have them in their classrooms so why not bring one or two home. K12 School Supplies has a bunch on their site for less than $5.
Alphabet Chart ($4, K12SchoolSupplies)
Chore Chart Printable9
Speaking of chore charts, Etsy has a ton of affordable print-outs of different kids of chore charts for kids to follow in quarantine. This one is a morning specific chart that includes chores like cleaning up toys, brushing teeth and eating breakfast.
Chore Chart Printable ($5, Etsy)
Best Buy10
Tons of screentime isn't the best for kids and parents should check out the recommendations online for certain ages, but when monitored, kids can learn through technology. This Amazon Fire tablet from Best Buy is a good place to start.
Best Buy ($70, Best Buy)
Adventure Book Subscription Box11
Reading can take kids to other worlds from the comfort of their homes. Library aren't open but subscribing to a book box can deliver new stories on a monthly basis. Great for kids aged 7 to 9.
Adventure Book Subscription Box ($58, Literati)
Name Writing Printable12
Littler kids may not be at the level of math problems or workbooks just yet, but they can certainly start practicing writing their names. Etsy has printable worksheets to help get them started for just $4.
Name Writing Printable ($4, Etsy)
Dry Erase Calendar13
This calendar may not directly help out kids but it can help parents run the whole homeschooling thing. Put it up in the kitchen or playroom and have the whole family see the schedule for the week.
Dry Erase Calendar ($59.50, Etsy)
Reading and Math Workbooks14
Speaking of workbooks, there are lots out there it may be hard to know where to start. Scholastic is a trusted educational resource and so that's where we choose to find workbooks for kids like this jumbo math and reading one.
Reading and Math Workbooks ($12, Scholastic)
Melissa and Doug Magnetic Chalk and Dry Erase Board Set15
Paper and pencils are awesome, but having a tool to work on like Melissa and Doug's dry erase and chalkboard set can make home into a classroom of itself. Kids can doodle or write out math problems and more.
Melissa and Doug Magnetic Chalk and Dry Erase Board Set ($18, Kohl's)
Crayola Kids' Washable Paint16
Art is part of in-person school so homeschool classes can have art time, too. This washable paint box is only $5 and comes with 10 different colors for painting pictures. A great activity for inside-time.
Crayola Kids' Washable Paint ($5, Target)
Family Puzzle Set17
Puzzles are a game that stimulates people of all ages. This one is made for families with kids and features some prominent figures in pop culture from artists to dancers. It's 500 pieces so it'll definitely take up some time.
Family Puzzle Set ($14, Mudpuppy)
Match It! Animal Families Puzzle Cards18
This puzzle is perfect for early learners. It's both a matching game and puzzle to keep things interesting for the little ones but also have them constantly learning, too. The theme here is farm animals.
The Learning Journey Match It! Animal Families Puzzle Cards ($12, Bed Bath and Beyond)
Crocodile Hop Floor Game19
There's no gym class in homeschooling, but there can be physical activity. This crocodile hop game can get the kids moving around (read: expunging energy) as well as learning with the math problems on the board.
Crocodile Hop Floor Game ($26.50, Office Supply)
Homeschool Wine Glass20
Last but not least, parents will finally understand and have an appreciation for both teachers and full-time homeschoolers and parents. It's hard. For wine lover, this Etsy wine glass will hold a much-deserved drink after a long day.
Homeschool Wine Glass ($10, Etsy)