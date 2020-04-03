20 Things That'll Help Moms Get Through Homeschooling

Image: SolStock/iStock



SolStock/iStock The serious virus plaguing the world right now has a lot of us feeling overwhelmed, but for moms in particular it has posed a new challenge. It is this reason that schools across the country have closed districts and started distance or online learning. It's a shakeup from reality that parents who have not homeschooled before are learning to deal with as they go.

It's been a few weeks and parents or guardians may be running out of homeschool ideas. That's where we come in. Here are some resources to make distance learning a bit easier to handle and more efficient for kids. There are tons of printouts on Etsy from subjects like math to writing to even writing out names for the littler kids. There's also schedule ideas to keep things on track. We're all in this together.

Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.