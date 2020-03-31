Social Distancing Cards Are a Thing & They'll Brighten Someone's Day in Isolation



Etsy

Some states are just starting out on this stay-at-home-to-flatten-the-curve trend. But some of us are starting to get lonely in here.

Whichever is your lot, this is a great time to reach out and talk to friends. But it's also a great time to do a bit more and send them a card that says you're thinking of them, even when they don't call.

There's nothing like a tangible reminder of affection in hard times. Especially if these hard times are happening on a birthday or anniversary. Just be sure to mist the card with Lysol, and don't lick the envelope!