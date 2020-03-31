Social Distancing Cards Are a Thing & They'll Brighten Someone's Day in Isolation

Etsy
Some states are just starting out on this stay-at-home-to-flatten-the-curve trend. But some of us are starting to get lonely in here.
Whichever is your lot, this is a great time to reach out and talk to friends. But it's also a great time to do a bit more and send them a card that says you're thinking of them, even when they don't call.
There's nothing like a tangible reminder of affection in hard times. Especially if these hard times are happening on a birthday or anniversary. Just be sure to mist the card with Lysol, and don't lick the envelope!
-
For someone who's isolating on their birthday
-
This works even if your friend lives nearby.
-
-
Happy birthday from a social distance
-
Happy anniversary! We're stuck with each other now!
-
-
Party like it's a global pandemic!
Share this Story