5 Pieces So You Can Dress Like Carole Baskin From Head to Toe

I think the entire country is binge-watching Tiger King right now. And there is something comforting about us all having that (weird) shared connection while we isolate.

You might not be able to wear a new outfit out in public for a while, unless you're working the front lines (in which case, thank you!), but you can plan for the day when we all emerge from social distancing and discover that we have not only binge-watched, we have binge-shopped!

Let's do this! Here are five pieces you can buy right now that will be comfortable to wear at home and yet allow you to emerge from hibernation dressed like Carole Baskin from head to toe!