5 Pieces So You Can Dress Like Carole Baskin From Head to Toe

I think the entire country is binge-watching Tiger King right now. And there is something comforting about us all having that (weird) shared connection while we isolate.

You might not be able to wear a new outfit out in public for a while, unless you're working the front lines (in which case, thank you!), but you can plan for the day when we all emerge from social distancing and discover that we have not only binge-watched, we have binge-shopped!

Let's do this! Here are five pieces you can buy right now that will be comfortable to wear at home and yet allow you to emerge from hibernation dressed like Carole Baskin from head to toe!

  • These leopard-print flats

    Old Navy

    If you're not ready for leopard-print pants or a tiger-striped dress, these Big Leopard flats ($17) are subtle enough to sneak a bit of Carole into your look without going over the top. 

    No one will know you are wearing them in your video meetings. They are easy to slip into when stepping onto the porch for a minute and comfy to wear if you brave a walk. But when you go out for real, you can show your spots. 

  • Did we see Carole wearing this?

    Old Navy

    I feel like I saw Carole wearing this very top at some point. It's cute, anyway. Flattering, comfortable, and perfect with leggings and loungewear as well as more formal office pants and skirts. Best part, though? The sale at Old Navy where you will find it.

    Everything is on sale there, and some of it is 60% off. This Luxe Printed Tank Top for Women is just $8.40. 

  • This leopard is a great swimmer.

    Old Navy

    What a great swimsuit! And somehow that leopard print just makes it better. Carole would kill in this, and so will you. It's sexy and flattering but stays put so you can chase the kids or go for an actual swim without a wardrobe malfunction.

    Again, this is part of Old Navy's massive sale, so use your cat-like reflexes to get this Twist-Front Tankini Swim Top ($22.40) in your cart quick.

  • These pants are purrfect for spring.

    Target

    These are so Carole Baskin you'll get comments on your fandom. But they are also adorable, flattering, and perfect for warmer weather.

    Show off your self-pedicure, cute shoes, and ankle tattoo in these Mid-Rise Pull-On Split Front Skinny Pants ($29.99).

  • Hurry before Carole buys this one.

    Target

    This blouse is so Carole, you might have to fight Carole for it. It's a soft boho fit with leopard spots in black-and-white. Wear it tucked or tunic style.

    This Bishop Long-Sleeve Collared Blouse ($20) is comfy enough to wear at home, pretty enough for a video call, and versatile enough that it will probably become a go-to solution long after you've forgotten who Carole is.

