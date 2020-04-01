20 Pieces of Adorable Mother/Daughter Jewelry

Etsy
The bond between mothers and daughters are one of the most unique things in this life. Sure, girl dads are great. But so are girl moms. There may be some arguments, but moms and daughters can have relationships as confidants and friends for life. In the same way that friends have friendship bracelets or matching tattoos, moms and daughters can find ways to show off their bond to the world, too. Whether it's a gift for mom, a wedding gift for the daughter, or just no reason, jewelry is a great way to show that.
There's a reason friendship bracelets are so popular! We think the mom and daughter matching bracelet or ring or necklace set can be, too. We sleuthed around the internet and found a bunch to satisfy an array of tastes. From heart cut-outs to pedants with sayings and more, there's pieces here that match mom and daughter's strong bond that they can show off for life.
Heart Initials1
Initials are a great way to pay homage to someone or show pride on jewelry and that's the idea for this heart initials necklace. Mom and daughter can each get a necklace with both of their initials on it.
Heart Initials ($105, Lisa Leonard)
Signature Heart Necklace2
Speaking of hearts, since mothers and daughters have a bond of the heart, hehe get it?, this cut out necklace shows visually how daughters can really hold a piece of their mother's heart while mom can get the cut-out with a sweet saying.
Signature Heart Necklace ($49, Etsy)
Elephant Mother Daughter Necklaces3
Elephants have strong familial bonds and what better way to represent that for moms and their daughters than with a gold elephant necklace. Each person gets one, although the daughter has the smaller, baby elephant.
Elephant Mother Daughter Necklaces ($21.50, Etsy)
You Are My Sunshine Pendants4
Many moms out there sing "You are my sunshine" to their babies so what better way to remember that by having the name of the song on matching pendants? Each pendant has an engraved sun on it as well.
You Are My Sunshine Pendants ($42, Etsy)
Mother Daughter Linked Necklaces5
Mothers and daughters can have a unique bond that connects them for life. This Dear Eva necklace not only represents that with linked circle charms on it, but also has a sweet message explaining the mother-daughter bond on the card.
Mother Daughter Linked Necklaces (Dear Ava, $39)
Stella Valle Mother Daughter Bracelets6
Sometimes a bracelet rather than a necklace may be a mother and daughter's preferred jewelry style. These mom and daughter bangles say "Mother" and "Daughter" and "The best within you."
Stella Valle Mother Daughter Bracelets ($79, Mark and Graham)
Heart Initial Cutout Mother Daughter Necklaces7
For those who love hearts and pendants, these mother and daughter necklaces do just that. One of necklaces is the cut-out heart with an engraved initial and the other has the heart space in a pendant form.
Heart Initial Cutout Mother Daughter Necklaces ($64, ONecklace)
Heart and Moon Double Strand Necklace8
In addition to heart shapes on jewelry, there are also moons. Or half-moons, perfect for any mom who sees their daughter as the sun or moon and stars in their lives. It's a double necklace so both mom and daughter can have matching ones.
Heart and Moon Double Strand Necklace ($215, Zales)
Mother + Daughter Linked Hearts Necklace in Rose Gold9
For a more minimalistic necklace, we suggest this silver and rose gold combo of two hearts linked, specifically one smaller heart and one larger. Mom and daughter can each have a necklace with two hearts linked as their own are.
Mother + Daughter Linked Hearts Necklace in Rose Gold ($48, The Paper Store)
Heart Cut Out Necklace10
This Etsy cut-out heart necklace is simple and much more understated than the others, a special design for moms and daughters who aren't too flashy. The packaging also includes sweet words about the bond between the two.
Heart Cut Out Necklace ($57, Etsy)
Mom Daughter Roses Necklace11
Flowers can hold a lot of meaning for people, and roses can especially. This Erin Pelicano necklace has two charms, both a small and large rose, symbolizing mother and daughter. It can be worn by both but the packaging comes with a special message for mom.
Mom Daughter Roses Necklace ($85, Erin Pelicano)
Sterling Mother & 2 Daughter Necklace Set12
Sometimes moms have more than one daughter which means more than one person she shares a heart with. This other Erin Pelicano necklace set symbolizes that with a pendant necklace for mom and two heart cut-outs for her daughters.
Sterling Mother & 2 Daughter Necklace Set ($120, Erin Pelicano)
You Are My Sunshine Necklaces13
"You are my sunshine" is a special song. If the pendants weren't the style of choice, this more minimalistic, linked hoop necklaces are a great way to show both the mother-daughter bond as well as represent the song.
You Are My Sunshine Necklaces ($38, Etsy)
Sea Turtle Necklaces14
Sea turtles are known for giving birth to and nurturing their young a certain time of year. This is why sea turtle necklaces make the perfect type of charm for a matching mom and daughter set. One is the mom turtle and the other is her baby.
Sea Turtle Necklaces ($36, Etsy)
Mother Daughter Heart Bracelets15
If heart cut-out and charm jewelry is the style of choice for the mom and daughter duo but they're not necklace people then these heart bracelets are a great option. They look beautiful in photos, too, and could make for a wonderful wedding gift.
Mother Daughter Heart Bracelets ($47.50, Etsy)
Mother Daughter Heart Rings16
Is it obvious we love hearts? If neither necklaces or bracelets are ideal for mom and daughter then these heart rings are another option. They're small and simple and come in silver for $40 on Etsy.
Mother Daughter Heart Rings ($40, Etsy)
Gold Bird Heart Necklaces17
Cut-out necklaces are wonderful because they are a modern version of the friendship two-sides of a heart necklaces. This one from Etsy puts a spin on that, and the heart styles, by featuring a bird as the cut-out part of the pendant and charm.
Gold Bird Heart Necklaces (53.55, Etsy)
Mom and Sisters Necklace Set18
Another one for moms of more than more daughter, this necklace has a really cool heart design, with each person's charm adding a layer to one whole heart. Two of the daughter charms say "big sister" and "little sister."
Mom and Sisters Necklace Set ($35, Etsy)
Mother Daughter Bracelet19
For a bracelet without any charms, that's focused on simplicity and tradition, we recommend this Dear Ava piece. It's made specifically for mothers and daughters with its double loop representing both mom and daughter.
Mother Daughter Bracelet ($50, Dear Ava)
Infinity Knot Rings20
The bond of mothers and fathers is forever and these infinity knot Etsy rings represent that literally. Infinity is a really sweet symbol and what better way to show it off than with a matching ring shared by mom and daughter?
Infinity Knot Rings ($45, Etsy)