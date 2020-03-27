5 Craft Kits To Keep Everyone Sane



Etsy

Your job is to stay home. That sounds so delightful, so easy. But it's not. Not if you have kids in the house and a terrifying pandemic raging outside the doors.

That English saying from World War II -- "Keep calm and carry on" -- is making a lot more sense to many of us right now.

So in the spirit of helping you stay calm, here are some craft kits that will help everyone focus on one simple, pleasant thing and carry on.

Also? This is a great time to support small home businesses.