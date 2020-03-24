Games To Play With Your Kids To Burn Stress While Social Distancing

Wow! These are stressful times, right?

You pick up your phone for a minute to look at the news or social media and the pandemic rules the signal. The president wants to sacrifice your grandmother. Hospitals are begging for supplies. There are heart-wrenching tales of suffering and sacrifice all over the world. And the panic! OMG, the panic.

And when you look up from that madness, the kids have drawn cartoons all over those worksheets you printed because you're homeschooling while trying to do your job without child care. And now they are writing on the walls with crayons, bickering, and asking for grilled cheese sandwiches.

Maybe put down the phone, forget -- for a minute -- about homeschooling and work and the apocalypse and remember that if you do nothing but stay home -- something you would have loved to do under calmer circumstances -- you are already doing the very important work that everyone needs you to do.

Go play in the yard. Hug that peanut-butter-encrusted little guy. Read a story. Open the Cheetos.

Buy everyone some new toys?

Here are some that will dial down the fretting and help you enjoy some time together.