5 Paper Products To Replace With 'Reusables'

If your hunt for toilet paper and paper towels has turned up only "Currently Unavailable" at every online store you've shopped, maybe now is the moment to green your home with reusables? Buy once, wash, use again.

When your stores of paper products run dry, there is no need to panic. Just do a load of laundry.

Everything -- except convenience, maybe -- is better about reusables. Better for the planet, cheaper in the long run, less trash, and more pleasant to use. And you're supporting a home business, rather than a mega corporation.

Here are some terrific replacement products for everything you are running out of.