Need a Homeschooling Break? Take One & Listen to These Classic Tales -- for Free

School is closed. You've been home sequestered with your new "coworkers" for days. Everyone is bored and stress-eating the snacks that were meant to last all the way through the pandemic. Homeschooling has given you a new appreciation for teachers.
But mostly, you just need a break, right?
Take one! For free!
Audible just announced the moment of calm you need right now: Audible Stories.
Gather round a screen and let's do story hour.
You're braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think ...
No better time to go '20,000 Leagues Under the Sea'
When your best friend is a dragon
A very naughty rabbit
Choose something else
