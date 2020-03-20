Need a Homeschooling Break? Take One & Listen to These Classic Tales -- for Free



Audible.com

School is closed. You've been home sequestered with your new "coworkers" for days. Everyone is bored and stress-eating the snacks that were meant to last all the way through the pandemic. Homeschooling has given you a new appreciation for teachers.

But mostly, you just need a break, right?

Take one! For free!

Audible just announced the moment of calm you need right now: Audible Stories.

Gather round a screen and let's do story hour.