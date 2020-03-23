20 Beautiful BoHo Bedroom Accents

urban outfitters
Everyone has a design or decor look that they really love the most. Sometimes that's modern, while other times it's vintage or even anything simply millennial pink. This time, we're looking out for all those bohemian mamas out there. Or the mamas who just love the boho look (maybe baby's room got the treatment? or their name?) We found some bedroom decor items that will make amazing boho accent pieces.
From hanging plant holders to wicker hampers to lamps and tapestries, there are tons of unique ways to add touches of boho to a room and make the space relaxed but earthy and cozy. We tried to find as many of them (and the chicest ones out there) to spruce up a room. Check out some of the items below and pick the touches that make the room feel most boho-chic.
Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
-
Tassle Throw Pillow1
Throw pillows are one of the most affordable and easiest ways to help design a room and the best part is that they come in all types of styles to fit the ambiance of a room. That includes this tassle throw from Joss and Main.
Tassle Throw Pillow ($24, Joss and Main)
-
Metal Rope Wall Mirror2
Mirrors are very much sought after decor items as it turns out they're also pretty useful. Not only for checking oneself out but making a room bigger. This mirror that is both metal and rope adds a boho touch to something that's "normal" otherwise.
Metal Rope Wall Mirror ($30, Kirkland's)
-
-
Globe Solar Lantern3
Lanterns are always a good idea but this one is particularly special. It's an off-white color and a tattered-style material for a more boho-style look. it can decorate a room as an art piece from above.
Globe Solar Lantern ($49, Pottery Barn)
-
Lace Poletop Ivory Curtains4
Curtains are another place to inject a style into a room, but one that's also functional. These long ivory curtains can block out harsh sunlight, but they also give a whimsical, carefree feeling that embodies what boho is.
Lace Poletop Ivory Curtains ($22, Kohl's)
-
-
Multicolor Medallion Area Rug5
Rugs bring a room together whether it's by drawing the eye to the floor or bringing out certain colors or making the room feel cozy. But rugs can have their own style and this multicolor medallion rug from Overstock is definitely boho.
Multicolor Medallion Area Rug ($46, Overstock)
-
Seashell Chandelier6
Seashells give off beachy vibes but who said beachy boho wasn't a thing? Not us. This seashell chandelier is the perfect amount of both cool and far out. Hang it in the room an as accent fixture.
Seashell Chandelier ($27, Etsy)
-
-
Plant Hangers7
Plants are the underrated pets of the decade, well, sort of. But they make great decor pieces and a good to have around. Save space by hanging them from above with these plant hangers available on Etsy.
Plant Hangers ($30, Etsy)
-
Multicolor Rug8
Larger rugs are a great way to decorate but smaller rugs are definitely underused despite being great ways to accent a room. Place one in front of a vanity or dresser, next to the bed or at the door for a pop of color.
Multicolor Rug ($12, Etsy)
-
-
White Crystal Bookends9
Keep books from falling off the shelf with these crystal bookends. It's a great way to channel peaceful vibes while also keeping the shelves organized. They add a subtle but obviously boho vibe to the decor.
White Crystal Bookends ($61, Etsy)
-
Natural Rattan Basket10
Baskets are so useful for both keeping things tidy in a room but also for decorating. Yes, they're for storage but they can really add to a look. Put pillows, extra blankets or other items in this rattan basket.
Natural Rattan Basket ($22.50, AtHome)
-
-
Floral Duvet Cover11
Besides a rug, another way to bring a room's look together through color, design or ambiance is with a comforter or duvet cover. Urban Outfitters has a floral design duvet that is not more than $130 for the largest size.
Floral Duvet Cover ($89-$129, Urban Outfitters)
-
Spring Morning Tapestry12
Not a fan of art or looking for something different? Try a tapestry. It's a great option for boho decor as it's simple and calming in both texture and style. This design is called Spring Morning from Urban Outfitters.
Spring Morning Tapestry ($49, Urban Outfitters)
-
-
Mango Wood Mirror13
Wood has a boho vibe because it's organic and earthly. That's why this mango wood mirror is the perfect standing-style mirror to add to a bedroom going for that boho kind of vibe. It's also functional, of course.
Mango Wood Mirror ($249, Urban Outfitters)
-
Mariella Headboard Wall Shelf14
A lot of headboards out there are too modern or too large. The no-headboard look is also a thing but for a good middle ground, we give the floating headboard wall shelf. It's simple, made of a wicker-style material and can also hold items.
Mariella Headboard Wall Shelf ($149, Urban Outfitters)
-
-
Agate Décor On Stand15
For those looking for boho decor with a more traditionally artsy vibe, we found an agate mineral piece. It's aesthetically pleasing and adds a pop of color to the room as well. It's boho but also sophisticated.
Agate Décor On Stand ($32, Joss and Main)
-
Round Coffee Table and Side Table Set16
Boho isn't always simple, but it can be and that's the idea with these coffee and side tables. They're made from a natural-style material woven that makes its underside completely see-through.
Round Coffee Table and Side Table Set ($237.50, Target)
-
-
Stripe Throw Blanket17
Like pillows, blankets are an incredibly simple and affordable way to style a room. All it takes is finding the right blanket (namely with the matching design.) That's the case for this striped, pattern boho throw.
Stripe Throw Blanket ($22.50, Target)
-
Wall Hanging18
Sometimes the wall needs a little texture or 3-D effect. That's the idea with this ivory wall-hanging from AllModern. It has the feel of a tapestry but is much smaller to put as part of a gallery wall or alone as a centerpiece.
Wall Hanging ($71, AllModern)
-
-
White Lidded Laundry Hamper19
Laundry hampers make life a lot easier when there's a place to put laundry. If the laundry hamper fits the style of a room it can really fit in instead of sticking out as an obvious laundry receptacle. This white lidded hamper will do just that for boho rooms.
White Lidded Laundry Hamper ($149, Hesby)
-
Black Tabletop Basket20
Sometimes decor can be big things and somethings it can be small and simple, but just as decorative and chic. Enter this black tabletop basket. Put earrings there, bracelets or whatever can be stored in such a place.
Black Tabletop Basket ($49, Hesby)