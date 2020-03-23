20 Beautiful BoHo Bedroom Accents

Image: urban outfitters



urban outfitters Everyone has a design or decor look that they really love the most. Sometimes that's modern, while other times it's vintage or even anything simply millennial pink. This time, we're looking out for all those bohemian mamas out there. Or the mamas who just love the boho look (maybe baby's room got the treatment? or their name?) We found some bedroom decor items that will make amazing boho accent pieces.

From hanging plant holders to wicker hampers to lamps and tapestries, there are tons of unique ways to add touches of boho to a room and make the space relaxed but earthy and cozy. We tried to find as many of them (and the chicest ones out there) to spruce up a room. Check out some of the items below and pick the touches that make the room feel most boho-chic.

