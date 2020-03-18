No Toilet Paper? Bidets Are Better. Here Are 3 You Can Buy Now

Ever since the toilet paper panic of 2020 began, I've been puzzled. I have a bidet in every bathroom. So in my house, toilet paper is a convenience, not a necessity. Every time I hear about people worrying or fighting over toilet paper, I wonder, "Why?"

A bidet attachment is inexpensive. It's cheaper, probably, than your toilet paper stockpile.

It's cleaner. Would you take a shower by wiping yourself all over with dry paper?

And it's permanent. I feel no pressing need for toilet paper and never will unless the water system fails, at which point I suspect I'll have bigger concerns.

If you can't get toilet paper, maybe now is the time to make the switch. 

Here are three inexpensive, easy-to-install solutions.

  • Serious cleaning power and easy installation

    Walmart

    Like toilet paper, many of the inexpensive bidet attachments have already sold out. That seems like a good excuse to get this slick chrome GoBIDET Bidet Attachment ($168.51).

    It's like a shower for your undercarriage, moving where you want it to so you can direct the spray at the bits you want cleaned. It does hot and cold water and taps into the toilet's water supply and your nearby sink.

    Even if you have to start selling toilet paper to fund it, this will keep you clean no matter what happens with TP supply and demand.

  • Inexpensive and wildly popular

    Amazon

    For obvious reasons, there has been a run on inexpensive bidet attachments in recent weeks. But I found one that's in stock and costs about the same as a single case of toilet paper.

    This Luxe Bidet Neo 120 is $29.97 and gets high marks from over 9,000 Amazon shoppers.

    Don't dawdle. These things are selling out fast.

    This is a cold-water-only version, but that makes it super easy to install, and honestly, the cold water sounds a lot worse than it actually is. It's more like room temperature. 

  • On sale at Overstock

    Overstock

    The Easy Bidet is nothing fancy. It's a simple-to-install cool-water bidet. There's a setting that washes you. And a setting that washes the bidet.

    But it's on sale for only $32.39.

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

