No Toilet Paper? Bidets Are Better. Here Are 3 You Can Buy Now



iStock

Ever since the toilet paper panic of 2020 began, I've been puzzled. I have a bidet in every bathroom. So in my house, toilet paper is a convenience, not a necessity. Every time I hear about people worrying or fighting over toilet paper, I wonder, "Why?"

A bidet attachment is inexpensive. It's cheaper, probably, than your toilet paper stockpile.

It's cleaner. Would you take a shower by wiping yourself all over with dry paper?

And it's permanent. I feel no pressing need for toilet paper and never will unless the water system fails, at which point I suspect I'll have bigger concerns.

If you can't get toilet paper, maybe now is the time to make the switch.

Here are three inexpensive, easy-to-install solutions.