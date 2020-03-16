5 Things Every Parent Needs To Keep Toddlers on a 'Schedule' During Isolation

Christina Wood
Two weeks ago, you had options: parks, museums, playgroups, preschool. Today, you are isolated with a toddler.

Didn't see that one coming? Put on a movie for your young one -- just for today -- and order some activities to keep that young brain and mind engaged. In fact, why not turn the house into a pop-up Montessori school? Because you know what's most notable when you walk through one of those? The kids are all playing, happily and quietly --  and independently. 

Here are some ideas. Most of them are on sale.

  • Building blocks develop motor skills and are fun for hours.

    Amazon

    If you want to direct the energy of a rambunctious tot to something she can do indoors, blocks are amazing.

    They fire the imagination, develop fine motor skills, and are fun to knock down once you have built something elaborate.

    If you're stressed about the state of the world, put down your phone and play with the blocks, too. They are a salve to anxiety.

    This Melissa & Doug 100-Piece Wood Blocks Set is on a Lightning Deal, right now for only $16.19.

  • Play-Doh is the fun you both need right now.

    Amazon

    You probably have fond memories of Play-Doh yourself. You know why? The stuff is an awesome play medium. 

    Put some paper on the coffee table, open this 10-Pack Case of Play-Doh Modeling Compound, and start creating. It's easy to clean up, you don't have to worry if someone tastes it, and you will have a blast doing it together.

    Also? It's only $7.99.

  • Puzzles are fun and educational.

    Amazon

    Fitting shapes into other shapes is a thing you have to learn. It seems fantastically easy to you, but that's because you learned it a long time ago.

    If you need a break from toddler games -- to maybe check in on the state of the pandemic and news -- here are three puzzles that will help your child learn this essential skill: the Melissa & Doug World of Animals Wooden Peg Puzzles Set ($17.99). This is a case where you want to sit back and not help too much. Therefore, it's a great time to prep some lunch or look at your phone.

  • Put on an audio book and take a nap.

    Amazon

    When it's time to wind down and nap, it might also be time for you to check in on work or clean up the house or get a minute to yourself. Your savior, for this, is an audio book. 

    Letting a toddler listen to an audio book teaches fundamental reading motivation, is relaxing, involves no screens that stimulate the "wake-up" impulse with blue light, and helps kids calm down and get to sleep. Even if they don't sleep, listening to a book is relaxing.

    The Wind in the Willows ($7.99) is a lovely classic story for this age, and it's nice and long so it will get him all the way through nap time. 

    The Velveteen Rabbit ($2.77) is another terrific, calming, and heartwarming read that, fittingly, is about an infectious disease and isolation.

  • Build a fort and isolate in there.

    Amazon

    Every child loves a fort. But what do you do when there are no refrigerator boxes handy and the entire world is telling you to "ISOLATE!" 

    This is the perfect time to build a fort, hoard some toilet paper and water in there, bring some essential stuffed animals, and wait out the apocalypse. 

    The answer is easy: this NARMAY Play Tent ($38.99). 

    Set it up in the living room and you might not see your toddler for days -- except when he comes out for snacks and supplies.

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

