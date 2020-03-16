5 Things Every Parent Needs To Keep Toddlers on a 'Schedule' During Isolation

Amazon
Two weeks ago, you had options: parks, museums, playgroups, preschool. Today, you are isolated with a toddler.
Didn't see that one coming? Put on a movie for your young one -- just for today -- and order some activities to keep that young brain and mind engaged. In fact, why not turn the house into a pop-up Montessori school? Because you know what's most notable when you walk through one of those? The kids are all playing, happily and quietly -- and independently.
Here are some ideas. Most of them are on sale.
Building blocks develop motor skills and are fun for hours.
Play-Doh is the fun you both need right now.
Puzzles are fun and educational.
Put on an audio book and take a nap.
Build a fort and isolate in there.
