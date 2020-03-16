20 Laundry Room Revival Ideas

target
Laundry is one of those tasks in life that isn't the most fun thing in the world but needs to be done. Having kids involved makes this chore even more extreme as they're likely not old enough to do their own yet. Having the coziest and most efficient space possible can make doing it suck a little bit less. That's what we're hoping for anyway. While there are hacks to actually doing laundry most efficiently and different kinds of products, right now we're focusing on the actual space it gets done.
Lost socks will never be lost again, plus there's a fun sign to decorate the laundry room with? Yes, sign us up. This sign is utilitarian as well as chic. Get it for just $24 from Target and hang it anywhere.
Lost Socks Sign ($24, Target)
Wall hooks are small and simple but so useful, especially in a laundry room. Three come in a pack from Target and have a design on them that is modern and clean. Hang rags, clothes or laundry bags from it.
Wall Hooks ($15, Target)
Laundry rooms or washer and dryer machines can look in dissassray if supplies or lose twoels or dyer sheets aren't in their correct place or shrewn about. Storage baskets can help organize these items in a nice way.
Brown Storage Basket ($14, Target)
Oftentimes washer and dryers are in cement-floor basements or in closets with no good flooring. Upgrade the space by focusing on new flooring with an easy-to-install floor mat, which comes with interlocking pieces.
Interlocking Floor Mat ($30, Nordstrom Rack)
It isn't a real laundry room without a hamper but not hampers are made equal. Plain or raggedy bags can make a laundry space look old or unkempt. Keep things tidy and in-style with a white, contemporary hamper.
Contemporary Cabinet Laundry Hamper ($45, Wayfair)
Lots of folks aren't hanging up their clothes with clotheslines and clothespins. But hanging them on chairs and other surface areas isn't a cute look, either. This folding drying rack can easily fold up or out for easy drying and fold back up for easy storage.
Large Folding Drying Rack ($35, Crate and Barrel)
Putting an iron in a closet or on a cluttered shelf can also contribute to a messy space. Give the iron its own place with a wall mount iron holder. It can save space but the design can also elevate the "look" of the room.
Wall Mount Iron Holder ($16, Wayfair)
Art can go in the laundry room. Why not? It can make people smile and also bring a look together. This piece of graphic art is funny with its saying "Single and Looking" with an image of a sock along with it.
Single and Looking Graphic Art ($7, Walmart)
Sometimes giving the laundry items like detergent and dryer sheets a place can do wonders for revamping a laundry space. If there isn't a lot of room for storage this sliding organizer rack can help.
Sliding Organizer Rack ($27, Amazon)
Speaking of saving room on storage, if more room is needed than a sliding rack or an over-the-door hanging organizer would be a better fit for storage this one from Nordstrom Rack would make a great one.
Over-the-Door Organizer ($36, Nordstrom Rack)
For those with extra room in the washer and dryer space that it constitutes an actual room, one could benefit from a folding table. This one is less than $40 from Target and can easily fold in and out to store.
Folding Table ($36.50, Target)
Lighting is always a fairly easy way to revamp a room or a space and the laundry room is no exception. Laundry should be done with good lighting! Joss and Main has cute ones like this "dome" light.
Dome Lighting ($88, Joss and Main)
If new flooring or floor tiles aren't needed or possible for a laundry space is good area is a quick fix, especially one that is durable for dry or wet conditions. This indoor and outdoor rug from Joss and Main would be great.
Area Rug ($28, Joss and Main)
Humor is a good way to approach laundry as it isn't the most fun task. That's the idea with this laundry cross-stitch which would make a great decor item for the space. This one is affordable, too, and says "Laundry today, naked tomorrow."
Laundry Cross-Stitch ($7, Michael's)
Sometimes lots of decor isn't necessary but a simple, to-the-point sign will do. That's the idea with this straightforward laundry sign from Michael's. It says the word in all-caps and can fit in most places.
Laundry Sign ($5, Michael's)
Floating shelves can go in any room but don't overlook them for the laundry room. They're such a simple and easy item to add in to save space, declutter the top of the dryer and/or washer or just pull the look of the space together.
Floating Shelf ($22, Etsy)
OK, back to the laundry signs because they're very cute and although their primary function is just to look at that's OK with us. This one is in cursive as oppossed to the print text above and is a perfect added touch.
Cursive Laundry Sign ($30, Etsy)
For folks looking for an artsier look than just a sign we recommend these printed frame decor. Each says something related to laundry: wash. dry. fold. in cursive text. Center it over the washer and dryer or the folding table.
Laundry Print Decor ($7, Etsy)
For folks who have both a lot of space or little space, this pipe hanger is super useful for hanging items that can't be put in a dryer or for storing after folding (if the items can't be folded.) It goes on the wall to save space.
Industrial Pipe Hanger ($207, Etsy)
While the above items can be bought over time or mixed or match to create a revamped laundry room, this laundry system set has everything needed at once. It's $359 from Pottery Barn which for all the storage seems like a great deal.
Laundry System Set ($359, Pottery Barn)