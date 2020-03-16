20 Laundry Room Revival Ideas

Image: target



target Laundry is one of those tasks in life that isn't the most fun thing in the world but needs to be done. Having kids involved makes this chore even more extreme as they're likely not old enough to do their own yet. Having the coziest and most efficient space possible can make doing it suck a little bit less. That's what we're hoping for anyway. While there are hacks to actually doing laundry most efficiently and different kinds of products, right now we're focusing on the actual space it gets done.

So what are ways to revamp a laundry room? It's totally doable within a reasonable budget despite what Pinterest may have one assume. It takes little moves; from storage hacks for detergent and dryer sheets, to upgrading laundry bins to reimagining new flooring with just a rug, an amazing laundry room this spring is possible. Plus, "laundry" signs and missing sock hooks can't hurt. Here are a few items that will totally revamp the space.