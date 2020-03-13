Here's How To Shop for the Pandemic Without Going Out Into the Madness



Costco

If you are suddenly waking up to the reality of the coronavirus, you might be shocked by what it's like to go out and try to pick up a few rolls of toilet paper. People have been panic-buying the stuff. The shelves are empty.

A friend told me she went out for something else and watched a fight break out over what was left on the shelf. In the fray, a few rolls got away and she absconded with them, even though she has plenty at home. Panic is contagious.

So, I'm shopping from home for everything I need to survive this pandemic. That way, I can stick with a healthy social distancing plan and have my essentials delivered.