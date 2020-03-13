Here's How To Shop for the Pandemic Without Going Out Into the Madness

A friend told me she went out for something else and watched a fight break out over what was left on the shelf. In the fray, a few rolls got away and she absconded with them, even though she has plenty at home. Panic is contagious.
So, I'm shopping from home for everything I need to survive this pandemic. That way, I can stick with a healthy social distancing plan and have my essentials delivered.
No need to panic. We have toilet paper
Also? Wash your hands
Put some lotion on that
Practice social distancing by buying groceries online
Need groceries now?
