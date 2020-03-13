Here's How To Shop for the Pandemic Without Going Out Into the Madness

Christina Wood
If you are suddenly waking up to the reality of the coronavirus, you might be shocked by what it's like to go out and try to pick up a few rolls of toilet paper. People have been panic-buying the stuff. The shelves are empty. 

A friend told me she went out for something else and watched a fight break out over what was left on the shelf. In the fray, a few rolls got away and she absconded with them, even though she has plenty at home. Panic is contagious.

So, I'm shopping from home for everything I need to survive this pandemic. That way, I can stick with a healthy social distancing plan and have my essentials delivered. 

  • No need to panic. We have toilet paper

    There's no need to get frantic. You can still get toilet paper. You can't get enough to build a fort with -- there's a limit of two packs per customer -- but how much do you really need?

    At Costco, you can get 30 rolls of Charmin delivered for $26.99. 

    No need to expose yourself to the stress or germs of a trip to the store. Just order it right here.

  • Also? Wash your hands

    Hand sanitizer might be worth more than your 401K right now, but the best preventative measure in this pandemic is washing your hands.

    If everyone is obsessively hand-washing, we might as well enjoy it, right?

    Stock up on this eight-pack of La Tasse Hand Soap ($26.99). (That's only $3.37 for each 8-oz. bottle.) They come in a pretty package. They smell wonderful. And there's enough soap here to see you through whatever happens next.

  • Put some lotion on that

    All this hand washing is hard on your skin. Don't forget to moisturize. Throw this Luxe Lotion Luxury Face, Neck & Hand Moisturizer in your cart while you're stocking up on hand soap. You will survive not only the germs but the drying effects of sanitation.


  • Practice social distancing by buying groceries online

    If you are trying to stay away from human contact to limit the spread of germs, good for you. What about going to the grocery store, though? All those people! Have they washed their hands?

    Limit your exposure to the germs -- and the madness -- by doing your apocalypse prep online. 

    Costco will deliver canned goods, dry goods, and pet supplies in two days. The prices are amazing and the package sizes will get you through to the other side. 

    Don't forget to take care of your soul by putting enough Nutella ($13.99) in your cart to feed the entire neighborhood. 

  • Need groceries now?

    If you want to stay home but need groceries today, you can order Costco produce, eggs, meat, and everything else you need without leaving the house. Instacart will deliver it the same day. Let a professional fight the crowds and bring the groceries directly to you.

    This doesn't work in every location, but it works in many. 

