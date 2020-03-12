Let Everyone Know How Essential Coffee Is With These 'Prescription' Tumblers & Mugs

Are people not taking your coffee addictions seriously? Do they not understand that their lives -- not only your sanity -- are at stake? 

Maybe if you could get a doctor to prescribe coffee, it would get more respect as a necessary medication.

Not likely.

So here's the next best thing: coffee mugs that look like prescription bottles. These will get the message across. They would also make a great gift for other coffee-seeking caffeine addicts in your circle.

They are a useful gift for anyone you drink coffee with. And if you know a coffee drinker who works in a hospital, you can't go wrong.

  • Looks like a prescription, but it's coffee

    Etsy

    When you're holding this giant prescription bottle ($20) in your hand, with your name and dosage instructions printed right on the label, it's going to be very hard to argue that you don't need that coffee.

    It reads, "Sip repeatedly until you begin to feel human again." Exactly!

    You choose the size of your tumbler, provide the name and address you want on the label, and rest assured that never again will someone suggest you skip your coffee because it doesn't suit their schedule.

  • Warning: May be habit forming

    Etsy

    Dr. N.O. Dozinoff is your prescribing doctor for this prescription coffee tumbler ($38). She recommends you take one sip by mouth, as needed. Repeat until fully awake and alert. May be taken with cream and/or sugar.

    One of the best parts of this prescription tumbler is that it has your name right on it. So if you see someone using it, you can feel free to call them out. This is prescription coffee!

    Also? The caution label reads that this "drug" may be habit forming. Um. Yes!

