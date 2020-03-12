Let Everyone Know How Essential Coffee Is With These 'Prescription' Tumblers & Mugs



Are people not taking your coffee addictions seriously? Do they not understand that their lives -- not only your sanity -- are at stake?

Maybe if you could get a doctor to prescribe coffee, it would get more respect as a necessary medication.

Not likely.

So here's the next best thing: coffee mugs that look like prescription bottles. These will get the message across. They would also make a great gift for other coffee-seeking caffeine addicts in your circle.

They are a useful gift for anyone you drink coffee with. And if you know a coffee drinker who works in a hospital, you can't go wrong.