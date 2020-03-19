20 Ways to Freshen up a Spring Wardrobe from Walmart for under $40

@alexandrahraskova via Twenty20
This Spring season get inspired with fun, trendy pieces that are rocking the latest trends with some unexpected finds from Walmart. (Yeah, I know!) But, as the saying goes, "don’t knock it till ya try it" because we keep this season's trends with every type of woman in mind.
The spring pieces we found in this list include everything from shoes with a pop of color to sustainable, versatile dresses to quality accessories that give any outfit that missing spring touch. Best known as one of the funniest characters on Modern Family, Sofia Vergara recently released an affordable clothing line available only online at Walmart.
The best part of this list? All of the items we selected are under $40. And they can all be found at Walmart. These two things alone will take the stress out of shopping and get to enjoying the rest of what Spring has to offer.
This wrap dress is designed for self-assured women, who need something practical, elegant and sensual at the same time. And that's exactly how this dress from Scoop will make anyone feel.
Scoop Wrap Dress with Ruffle Trim ($36, Walmart)
Looking for a versatile dress to wear this season? This dress with its side pockets, self waisted belt and relaxed fit, will be a great addition to anyone’s wardrobe while looking great and feeling comfortable!
Time and Tru Women's Denim Belted Midi Shirt Dress ($26, Walmart)
This inclusive brand from Ellen DeGeneres will make anyone feel good in their own skin. The important detail is it's made from recycled materials, which is 100% Tencel. It’s made to resist wrinkles and drape beautifully.
EV1 from Ellen DeGeneres Short Sleeve Tie Dye Shirt Dress ($24, Walmart)
These pants are designed with comfort in mind! With plenty of stretch for a skinny fit that looks as good as it feels, these pants include five pockets with two side cargo pockets.
Planet Pink Juniors' Plus Size Brushed High Rise Skinny Cargo Pants ($18, Walmart)
Flare jeans are in style, and this time they are revamped into this century with a high waist. This silhouette adds a bit of edge with its distressed detailing and stretch denim offers great comfort plus head-turning results. With any Sofia Vergara Jeans purchase, one will receive a FREE evil eye bracelet.
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Melisa Flare High Waist Stretch Jeans ($30, Walmart)
Anyone can carry this tote by hand or over the shoulder. Made of woven raffia, this tote has a round design that is both chic in style and functional in design. The main compartments include an inner slip pocket for valuables, and with the two sets of handles.
Time & Tru Straw Circle Tote Handbag ($17, Walmart)
For versatile wear, this floral-print blouse with long sleeves and smocked cuffs lends a comfy fit that can be easily worn from casual weekdays to work outfit all year-round.
Allegra K Women's Floral Print Mock Neck Long Sleeve Blouse ($20, Walmart)
Frills or thrills? Frill-seekers, this blouse is for those who chose frills. Crafted from a lightweight material, this top is shaped with an elegant crew neckline, pleats detailing that can be worn with white jeans for a smart casual finish.
Allegra K Women's Ruffled Sleeveless Loose Pleated Blouse ($14, Walmart)
Let the ruffles do the talking. This is a button front top with square neckline, ruffle edged hem and elastic cuffs. The agaric lace and polka dots design give for a more playful, youthful look that can be easily worn with fitted jeans.
Allegra K Women's Casual Square Neck Elastic Ruffle Polka Dot Top ($21, Walmart)
Get spotted in this timeless look! This ruffle top is designed to keep modest fashion in mind with its round neck, keyhole closure at back, sheer long sleeves and elasticized cuffs is made for a great price.
Scoop Long Sleeve Ruffle Top ($26, Walmart)
For just under $20, this sleeveless blouse comes in four designs (two solids and two prints) that is versatile in wear. Those who wear this top can choose either jeans or trousers to change the look from day to night.
L.N.V. Women's Workwear Tie Neck Top ($19, Walmart)
Spice-up any ensemble in the closet with these chic sandals. This shoe’s strappy, adjustable design with a blocked heel and a cushioned footbed for comfort when walking subtly looks sensational with both casual and dressy outfits.
Time and Tru Women's City Sandals ($20, Walmart)
These mules are a must for anyone’s closet. This shoe comes in four different colors that range from neutrals to a pop of pink. The textured faux leather gives this shoe some character.
Brinley and Co. Women's Faux Leather Slip-on Almond Toe Mules ($38, Walmart)
Very flexible, light and functional in design, the eva sole is used at the bottom of the foot to prevent the foot from being hurt by the hard stone. These shoes can be adjusted, suitable for all kinds of foot types.
Women's Time and Tru Footbed Slide ($15, Walmart)
A modern, low block heel makes these sandals from Melrose Ave a spring steal. And, they're crafted from 100% vegan leather if opting out of purchasing leather made of animals.
Melrose Ave Vegan Leather Raffia Ankle Strap Low Block Heel Crossband Sandal ($37, Walmart)
These gold, circle drop earrings feature straw in a wicker construction, a wood bead embellishment that gives any outfit an elegant look.
Organic Wooden Straw Weave Rattan Earrings-Drop Dangle Earrings ($34, Walmart)
Anyone will feel trendy with these dangle lever back earrings. In 14k Yellow Gold plated or Sterling Silver, these earrings are perfect for any shape or size.
Women's Polished Open Half Circle Dangle Leverback Earring ($30, Walmart)
Stylish shade is just a grab away in this straw textured, beaded hat from Eliza May. Packable in design so this hat is ideal for either the beach bag or the suitcase on that next tropical vacation.
Eliza May Rose by Hat Attack Women's Packable Sunhat With Patchwork Bead Trim ($32, Walmart)
Wear confidence in style. This trendy, faux leather moto jacket from Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara. Asymmetrical zip front closure; signature metal rivets give this front open look the edge anyone is looking to add to their wardrobe.
Sofia Vergara Asymmetrical Zip Moto Jacket ($33, Walmart)
Let's get adventurous and bring on safari-style with this twill jacket in olive green designed with signature metal buttons and split cuffs. With any Sofia Vergara Jeans purchase, one will receive a FREE evil eye bracelet.
Sofia Vergara Marianella Wrist Button Twill Jacket ($33, Walmart)