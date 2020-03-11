Little Ones Are Going To Lose It Over Walmart's Unicorn & Mermaid-Inspired Spring Clothing

Walmart
blogger
Christina Wood
Shop

dress
Walmart

For a few years in a kid's life, they can wear tutus, mermaids, unicorns, tiaras, and glitter and not apologize to anyone or have anyone in a meeting not take their ideas seriously because of it. Let them enjoy it!

If you've got a kid who is expressing their inner girly girl, you need to get them something from this collection of spring clothing at Walmart.

There is everything they needs, be it sequins, ruffles, tulle, or unicorn footie pajamas.

  • Two dresses, dozens of unicorns

    Walmart

    What more could a girl want? Comfort, unicorns, and a bargain. 

    This two-pack of dresses -- one blue, one adorned with unicorns -- is an easy-wear (and wash) cotton/poly blend and only $9.92. 

    Moms live for the ease and one-decision dressing. Girls love these because there are so many unicorns -- and they can still outrun the boys if they want to.

    If dresses are her thing, you could stock up on these. There are many other patterns and colors.

    • Advertisement

  • This coat turns rain into rainbows.

    Walmart

    Is there a girl alive who doesn't want a raincoat loaded with sequins? (Checking to see if it comes in my size.) 

    This raincoat is the way to take a rainy day and turn it into magic. (Checking the weather, hoping for rain.)

    Your girl is lucky to be young. She gets to wear this Sequin Rain Jacket ($24.98).

  • Tops to show off her sassy side

    Walmart

    Two tees. Both sum up the optimism of a worldview that includes rainbows and mermaids. Try to hold onto this happiness checklist for a few more years! The world will be a better place for having this girl -- and her clear checklist of needs -- in it.

    This is a two-pack of tees for $9.96.

  • A pair of cowboy boots and this

    Walmart

    This is the outfit. Her outfit. The one she will want to wear daily.

    All she needs is a pair of cowboy boots and this dress will define her brand, be on point, and slay anyone who thinks girls need anything more than pink tulle and a smattering of unicorns on denim to rule. Well, she might need a guitar. That's possible.

    Amazingly, this much style -- in the form of this sleeveless Chambray Disco Dot Tulle Tutu Dress With Belt -- costs only $16.98. 

  • Mermaid on mermaid

    Walmart

    Is your little girl a mermaid in the water? Shouldn't her swimsuit reflect her inner fish?

    This suit is adorned with magical mermaids and other sea creatures to get her in the mood for water. 

    It's adorable and affordable at $7.44.

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement