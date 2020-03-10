Add Dresses to the Spring Wardrobe Guilt-Free Thanks to Target's 20% Off Sale

Target
blogger
Christina Wood
Shop


Target

Wouldn't a new dress be a sweet way to go into spring? Something light, airy, and of the moment to help shed all those months of leggings, sweaters, and boots?

But what about the impending economic doom, pandemic, and apocalypse? Is dress buying a good idea? Shouldn't we be saving all our money for toilet paper and hand sanitizer?

Of course not. There's a sale! Not a lame sale, either. It's a 20% off sale at Target. Make your own hand sanitizer, install a bidet, and buy a dress! They are super cute!

  • A tank dress for right now and all summer

    Target

    You could start wearing this simple, long tank dress right now, with a pair of boots and a warm cardigan at night. But it will become your go-to outfit once the weather is consistently warm.

    It comes in 10 colors, is 100% cotton, and is only $16 (after 20% off). You might need three.

    • Advertisement

  • Boho summer

    Target

    How easy would it be to throw on this Printed Short Sleeve Mini Dress with a pair of sandals and be ready or whatever warm weather spring and summer throw at you?

    It's comfortable, cute, and on sale!

    Normally it's $29.99. In this sale, that drops to $23.99.

  • Add a little tie-dye

    Target

    This pretty dress from Knox Rose is everything you need to spend the day with the kids and roll right into a garden party or evening cocktail outing. Getting dressed should always be this easy and pretty.

    This sleeveless dress is normally $29.99. But you can take 20% off that price and have it delivered or pick it up in the store for just $23.99 during this sale.

  • A summer sweater dress

    Target

    A summer sweater dress!? Yes, please! This is perfect under a sweater in the office. Terrific on a date. Easy to wear. Easy to wash. Comfortable. And versatile.

    It's also on sale for $23.99, so it's pretty hard to go wrong here.

  • Little girls like dresses, too.

    Target

    You know who else wants a new dress to wear in the warm weather? That little girl of yours. Dresses for little girls are easy, comfortable, and on sale.

    This short smocked dress is adorable. It's also easy to wash in a cotton/poly blend and fits toddlers through 5.

    It's on sale for $12.79.

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

daily deal

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement