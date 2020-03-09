Motherhood Maternity 'Kits' Are the Perfect & Easy Way To Get Pregnancy Essentials

There comes a day in every pregnancy when you try to get dressed and nothing fits. Yesterday there were things that fit but do not today.

That's the day you realize that you have no idea what to buy for this. Do you throw yourself at the mercy of people who've done this before and beg for their cast-offs and advice? Or just take matters into your own hands and get something that will help you rock this new form?

Motherhood Maternity is familiar with this moment -- and all the moments that follow. The retailer has put together wardrobe kits that can handle all of it. Whatever you might get given or discover on a shopping outing between now and baby day, you need one of these kits now.

  • The bare essentials

    Motherhood Maternity

    Problem one is getting dressed. This essentials kit, a curated collection of basics, will get that done in comfort. 

    Choose a cami, bra, leggings, jeans, and a tee that work together -- and with what you have -- to get you out the door quickly. The prices are reasonable, the fabrics wonderful, and everything will fit right through your baby's birthday and beyond. 

    The leggings are only $24.95, for example, and -- for the month of March -- you'll get 25% off. Just enter the code MARCH at checkout.

  • The work wardrobe

    Motherhood Maternity

    Next problem? Putting together a work wardrobe. It took ages to assemble the wardrobe you currently wear to work, right? Who can afford a new wardrobe that will fit for less than year?

    The trick? A few basics you can wear over and over in different combinations to create different looks.

    This work wardrobe kit is exactly that.

    You can wear this little black dress ($49), for example, alone or under a jacket, cardigan, or pullover to get you out the door no matter what your day holds. It's 25% off for a limited time. Just enter the code MARCH at checkout.

  • Wear at home

    Motherhood Maternity

    Your partying days are over -- at least for a little while. So you might as well get comfy, read a book, watch some movies, and relax. You'll need to put clothes on for that, but nothing annoying.

    This Weekend Wardrobe kit has everything you need. From jeggings ($49.98) to a soft hoodie ($39.98) to an oversized cardigan ($44.98). And everything is 25% off. Just enter the code MARCH at checkout.

    This is also the outfit you want to pack if you are going to the hospital to have this baby. And you will likely live in it after baby comes home. 

  • For your morning routine -- and the hospital

    Motherhood Maternity

    You have to get up in the night to pee more and more. Your morning routine involves decaf, not espresso. Your sexy nightgown is too snug. Your weekend jeans don't fit at all. That's a lot to give up! At least you could have a comfy, fuzzy robe to help you through, right?

    This Hooded Cozy Sleep Maternity Robe is the soft, roomy, hooded robe you need right now and to bring with you when you finally go have this baby. It's deliciously soft and on sale for $26.23 after you enter the code MARCH at checkout. 

    It's just one piece in the delicious Comfy & Cozy kit, too. Maybe your work-at-home wardrobe is here?

  • Some things are 30% off!

    Throughout this sale on maternity kits, you will find a few items that are 30% off. This cute Tie Sleeve Maternity Top, for example, is normally $34.98. And it's designed to look cute now and later, when baby is taking over. Right now, it's only $19.97.

    Take a look and you will find more items that are priced so low you might want to snap up a few.

