20 Things to Hang on the Wall Besides the Kids' Pictures

Spring is just about here which means so is the time, or opportunity to spring clean. For some that doesn't need to happen, but it can be a good excuse to rethink a room design, or design it all. And a great and easy way to start is just by hanging things on the wall. Kid's photos may be all that is available to cover bare walls but there's actually a lot more to hang up than just photos like lots of people would assume.
A lot of the stuff people would think to hang up on the walls, like pieces of art or mirrors still ring true as good ideas. We included them but made sure they were the most modern or up-to-date products on the market. We also added unique to the year 2020 items, too, like wall planters and cork lettering. Whatever style one has, we were sure to include ideas for it.
Wall Tapestry1
Wall tapestries aren't as popular as photos but they're definitely getting there. This one from Pottery Barn is a chic turquoise polka dot design that could sit above a bed, dresser or anywhere there's space. Just $40.
Wall Tapestry ($40, Pottery Barn)
Hanging Wall Planter2
Plants are all the rage these days, but to take plant love to another love try hanging them on the wall. And not just on a shelf, but literally hanging them up in a floating wall planter. It adds dimension and uniqueness to the space.
Hanging Wall Planter ($28, Wayfair)
Floating Square Shelves3
Shelves are still super useful, but to switch things up floating ones can add a cool sense of style to a room. These square floating shelves can hold anything from books to plants to candles for less than $30.
Floating Square Shelves ($27, Amazon)
Moon Phase Garland4
Garland is a great way to bring cheer in a room. It's also a good way to draw the eye up and across a room. It's an affordable but fun way to decorate. This garland is less Christmas tree and more like "moon phase" because it features all of the phases of the moon.
Moon Phase Garland ($15, Amazon)
Metal Floral Wall Plaque5
For a more artistic wall decor look, we found a wall plaque that has an intricate metal flower design on the inside which is framed by wood. Can buy just one as a wall centerpiece of a few of a wall design.
Metal Floral Wall Plaque ($120, Kirkland's)
Round Mirror6
Yes, this is a mirror but mirrors function as a tool to look at oneself and as a piece of decor. They can make a room seem bigger or just be a focal point. This gold-rimmed mirror would look amazing in an entryway or in a bedroom or living room.
Round Mirror ($500, West Elm)
Peruvian Wall Mirrors7
Speaking of mirrors, sometimes one is good but sometimes a few is better. This mirror set from West Elm can create a mural of different mirror frames for a fun wall decoration. The set is just $89.
Peruvian Wall Mirrors ($89, West Elm)
Yerbamala Wall Hanging8
This yarn-style wall hanging adds a bohemian flair to a typical piece of wall decor. This one, called a "Yerbamala" hanging, comes in a tan color, size large, and has a flag-style design. It's $180 from West Elm.
Yerbamala Wall Hanging ($180, West Elm)
Geo Assemblage Wall Art9
Shapes are another fun way to switch of traditional wall decorations and this wall art assemblage set is definitely up that alley. It features an art piece of circles, squares, and rectangles with pops of color.
Geo Assemblage Wall Art ($130, West Elm)
Wine Cork Letters10
There are a ton of different ways to use or store wine corks but this wine cork letter display is a great way to kill two birds: have a place to collect the corks and show off one's initials on the kitchen or dining room wall.
Wine Cork Letters ($35, Uncommon Goods)
World Map11
This wall decor idea is for all the travelers out there, or folks aspiring, too. It's a world map that spans across four panels, but looks like a large work of art. It's available on World Market's site for $200.
World Map ($200, World Market)
Etched Disc Wall Art12
Fans of vintage of historical-style art will love these etched, metal wall discs, which are to be displayed in a cluster of one's own choosing. It comes in a set of three for just $60 and can add to the look of a room without breaking the bank.
Etched Disc Wall Art ($60, World Market)
Watercolor Art13
While we included a lot of larger physical objects to put on the wall but for this idea we're bringing it back to a typical piece of art. But instead of kids' photos (as awesome as they are) this is watercolor. It's beautiful but also abstract.
Watercolor Art ($6, Etsy)
Rustic Wall Sconces14
Rustic lovers will adore these wall sconces as they're a version of the cute DIY wall decor one could find on Pinterest. These are already made though so no worry if one does not have time to do this project alone.
Rustic Wall Sconces ($65, Etsy)
Last Name Sign15
Going off of the rustic theme, we love the idea of showing of a wooden sign of a family's last name on the wall. Lots of folks make these on Etsy by hand which makes the art even more special. Buy for oneself or as a gift.
Last Name Sign ($54, Etsy)
Pattern Wallpaper16
Wallpaper was popular in the 70s but it's making a comeback in home decor designs today. It's a super unique and fun way to add color and a look to a room. We found a few designs from AllModern.
Pattern Wallpaper ($31/per roll, AllModern)
Arrow Saying Sign17
Some folks love objects and art while others just love a good scripted positive saying. This Blessing sign is a perfect touch to any room, whether on it's own or among a photo gallery in the living room. Just $30.
Arrow Saying Sign ($30, AllModern)
Wall Clock18
Like mirrors, clocks are another piece of functional furniture that can and should be considered a design piece when looking to decorate a room. It can fill an empty space above a doorway or in a wall collage.
Wall Clock ($100, AllModern)
Textured Dot Decal19
In the same vein of wallpapers fall decals. Decals are different in that instead of covering a whole wall they can cover small portions of it or come in certain designs, like in this case, dots. It's perfect for adding a fun touch.
Textured Dot Decal ($49, Joss and Main)
Magnetic Wall Mounted Dry Erase Board20
Now dry erase boards aren't normally what people may think of for decorating a wall but in an office, playroom or even a kitchen it can add to a wall in a functional and efficient way. This gold framed one is just $26 from Joss and Main.
Magnetic Wall Mounted Dry Erase Board ($26, Joss and Main)