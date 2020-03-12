20 Things to Hang on the Wall Besides the Kids' Pictures

Image: Pottery Barn



Pottery Barn Spring is just about here which means so is the time, or opportunity to spring clean. For some that doesn't need to happen, but it can be a good excuse to rethink a room design, or design it all. And a great and easy way to start is just by hanging things on the wall. Kid's photos may be all that is available to cover bare walls but there's actually a lot more to hang up than just photos like lots of people would assume.

A lot of the stuff people would think to hang up on the walls, like pieces of art or mirrors still ring true as good ideas. We included them but made sure they were the most modern or up-to-date products on the market. We also added unique to the year 2020 items, too, like wall planters and cork lettering. Whatever style one has, we were sure to include ideas for it.

