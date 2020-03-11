20 Things To Put in an Easter Basket Besides Candy

Image: iStock/nicolesy



iStock/nicolesy Easter is a fun holiday, especially for kids, because of all the activities. Stating the obvious (aside from spending time with family and religious observance) kids and families can dye eggs, participate in egg hunts, marvel at bunny decorations, and visit the Easter Bunny. The Easter Bunny brings lots of treats for kids, especially candy, which is totally fine. If parents who want something different for their kids' baskets, we found a few items that they'll be sure to love.

So what are those things? Well, instead of traditional bubbles and stuffed animals, we have included items that are outside the normal box, err, basket. Consider items such as coloring books, stickers, toy cars, Mad Libs and even personalized socks. These colorful things are super fun and guaranteed to make kids not even notice their basket isn't full of candy.

