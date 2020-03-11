20 Things To Put in an Easter Basket Besides Candy

iStock/nicolesy
Easter is a fun holiday, especially for kids, because of all the activities. Stating the obvious (aside from spending time with family and religious observance) kids and families can dye eggs, participate in egg hunts, marvel at bunny decorations, and visit the Easter Bunny. The Easter Bunny brings lots of treats for kids, especially candy, which is totally fine. If parents who want something different for their kids' baskets, we found a few items that they'll be sure to love.
So what are those things? Well, instead of traditional bubbles and stuffed animals, we have included items that are outside the normal box, err, basket. Consider items such as coloring books, stickers, toy cars, Mad Libs and even personalized socks. These colorful things are super fun and guaranteed to make kids not even notice their basket isn't full of candy.
Psst: If purchasing an item on this list, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
Unicorn Coloring & Activity Book1
Kids can be creative with a coloring and activity book that's as colorful as Skittles and M&Ms. This two-sided version from Party City is unicorn themed, which is super fun, especially if the child really loves all things related to unicorns. It costs just $1.
Unicorn Coloring & Activity Book ($1, Party City)
Stuffed Animal2
Stuffed animals are solid gifts for kids any time of year: Christmas, birthdays, and even for Easter. When it comes times for Easter, parents will find plenty of stuffed bunnies to choose from for an affordable price.
Easter Bunny Plush ($3, Party City)
Easter Eggstravaganza Mad Libs3
Kids love Mad Libs because they get to be creative and funny at the same time. These particular Mad Libs are Easter-themed, with lots of pages to fill in related to the holiday. A book costs $5.
Easter Eggstravaganza Mad Libs ($5, Target)
Bunny Stickers4
Kids love stickers. This version come in rolls with different themes and stickers that can be applied to a variety of things from books to toys to T-shirts. Give children some colorful creations, especially bunny-themed ones, in their basket.
Bunny Stickers (Instockables, $10)
Mini Easter Erasers5
Erasers aren't so important to an adult, but as a kid, they're everything. Yes, they can erase things, but they're more fun to look at and collect, especially if they come in interesting shapes or as cool characters like these Easter-themed ones.
Mini Easter Erasers ($3, Party City)
Fun Pencils6
We couldn't include erasers on this list without pencils, of course. And luckily, there are Easter pencils to go right along with them. These fun pencils come in a pack of four for $2 in pink, blue, purple, and green.
Fun Pencils ($2, Party City)
Bubble Wand7
Bubbles are fun to blow, and there will be plenty of opportunities for kids to do that as the weather gets nicer this spring. Any style of bubbles will do, but we like these bubble wands from Party City featuring a bunny on top.
Bubble Wand ($2, Party City)
Socks8
Fun socks are just that, and make a perfect Easter basket gift. This pair from Zulily features cool-looking bunnies and can be personalized with the child's name for just $13 on the site. Who wouldn't want to wear these cute socks?
Socks ($13, Zulily)
Fuzzy Slippers9
Fuzzy bunny slippers should be a necessity for everyone, so what better time to get them than on Easter? This pair from Walmart happens to be a brown fuzzy bunny. The cozy pair is available from Walmart for less than $30.
Fuzzy Slippers ($29, Walmart)
L.O.L. Surprise! Lights Pets10
L.O.L. Pets are a super popular toy that are small enough balls to stick in an Easter basket. This version of the L.O.L. line is "Lights Pets," which means they glow in the dark. It's a fun toy to get from the Easter Bunny.
L.O.L. Surprise! Lights Pets ($13, Target)
Play-Doh11
Play-Doh will always be a classic toy for kids, and some might have parents who played with the colorful clay. That makes it a universal toy appropriate for anyone who won't pop it in their mouth. This pack comes with 20 cups.
Play-Doh ($12, Target)
Hot Wheels Car Pack12
Toy cars may be small, but they can play a big part with a kid's imagination. Whether on a track or just on the floor, there are no limits to imaginative play with Hot Wheels cars. This pack is just $5 from Target and comes with five cars.
Hot Wheels Car Pack ($5, Target)
UNO Card Game13
UNO is a family and kid-friendly game, appropriate to play for Easter or any holiday. Give kids their own pack in their Easter baskets this year. If a big group is hoping to play, buy more than one set to make the fun available to all.
UNO Card Game ($6, Target)
Lego Crayons Bags14
These bags combines two things kids love: Legos and crayons. They're technically crayons but shaped as Legos. This Etsy artist put each set into individual bags for kids, and they are sized just right to fit into an Easter basket.
Lego Crayon Bags ($5, Etsy)
Dinosaur Tic Tac Toe15
Dinosaurs are awesome. They may have nothing to do with Easter or bunnies or chicks, but they're still fun. This clever tic-toe game is designed to travel with the kids wherever they go. And it's just $3.
Dinosaur Tic Tac Toe ($3, Etsy)
Contigo Water Bottle16
Water bottles seem like an unconventional gift, but they are something that kids can really use and can be fun! Let kids decorate them with stickers to add a personal touch and make them easy to pick out in a crowd. This Contigo water bottle, which comes highly reviewed, would put a smile even the face of an older child who can be hard to please.
Contigo Water Bottle ($17, Amazon)
'Pete the Cat's Big Easter Adventure'17
Pete the Cat books are a favorite among kids and parents (and teachers) alike. Pete goes on a bunch of different adventures, and what better way to celebrate Easter than with a good book with Pete's Big Easter Adventure.
Pete the Cat's Big Easter Adventure ($6, Target)
Sidewalk Chalk18
Sidewalk chalk is something that any kid can use as long as there's a sidewalk or driveway nearby. Crayola sells packs for $7, and each of these big packs comes with 48 colors that easily wash away with water.
Sidewalk Chalk ($7, Crayola)
Activ Flyer19
It should be nicer weather around Easter time, which means kids can go outside to play. Having an outdoor toy is a good option to put into an Easter basket to get kids moving. This Activ Flyer operates like a frisbee and comes in eight colors.
Activ Flyer ($13 for 2, Amazon)
Crayola Color Wonder Paw Patrol Coloring Kit20
Kids love Paw Patrol, so why not get them a whole coloring kit that's themed with these cartoon-inspired animals? This one comes with: 18 Paw Patrol coloring pages, six color Wonder paints, 10 color Wonder markers, and 30 color Wonder blank sheets.
Crayola Color Wonder Paw Patrol Coloring Kit ($17, Amazon)