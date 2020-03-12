20 Women-Owned Businesses to Support

March is the month to support women. When purchasing an item from a women-owned business, an investment in women's economic empowerment, gender parity in commerce, and innovation overall is made.
In the past 20 years, although the number of Women Owned businesses has grown 114 percent, women entrepreneurs face challenges getting fair access to capital. So, we put together a list of products that women would love for their family and themselves while keeping the planet in mind with sustainable, eco-conscious products.
Buying from women-owned businesses is both socially conscious and economically sound. And, who doesn't love that? So, what made the list? Instead of just makeup and seasonal clothes, we included items that range from pure vitamins to stay healthy to clean beauty products that are non-toxic.
Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
-
Annie the Alchemist1
A wellness brand founded by Reiki Certified Annie Vazquez and creator of the award winning blog, TheFashionPoet.com. Annie found her audience craving daily positive encouragement and advice on a happier lifestyle. The company, Annie the Alchemist lies in living a more happier, spiritual and body positive life.
"Kindness is a Real Beauty Standard" Tee ($35, Annie the Alchemist City)
-
ALMA Aromatherapy2
ALMA is all natural bath and body line based in Miami. Founder Vicky Serra says the company was born out of her own necessity to find beauty products that were simple and natural, yet effective. The products range from natural room sprays to lip balms and natural body oils for the body.
Lavender + Camphor Body Oil ($29, ALMA Aromatherapy)
-
-
Alamar Cosmetics3
Veteran makeup artist and social media specialist, Gabriela Trujillo founded Alamar Cosmetics in 2017, which the company is named after her birthplace (a small neighborhood in Havana, Cuba). Gabriela is a firm believer in cruelty-free and vegan makeup, which is why all her products are created with this philosophy.
Brighten & Bronze Complexion Trio: MEDIUM/TAN ($25, Alamar Cosmetics)
-
Glossier4
Glossier, Inc. was founded in 2014 on “the belief that beauty isn’t built in a boardroom.” CEO Emily Weiss centered Glossier on the value of the customer’s product experience. It’s a skincare and makeup brand that is cruelty-free and never tested on animals with some vegan products for sale.
Cloud Paint Gel-cream Blush ($18, Glossier)
-
-
Rizos Curls5
As a young girl, CEO Julissa Prado would save her money to buy every curl product she found but nothing worked. While battling with her hair over the years, she would later create an all-natural hair care product line called Rizos Curls for curly-haired girls like herself. This LA-based family-run business recently launched in Target.
The Complete Rizos Curls 4-Step Bundle ($70, Rizos Curls)
-
Turbie Twist6
Two sisters, Angela and Christina, set in motion a company while in college that would not only change their lives but also the way women dry their hair before or after the shower. In 2006, they embarked on revolutionizing the Turbie Twist and never looked back and now they are sold in major department stores like Walmart, Target, Ulta Beauty, CVS, Walgreens, etc.
Turbie Twist Cotton Hair Towel ($10, Turbie Twist)
-
-
The Honey Pot Company7
The first complete, plant-based feminine care system that cleanses, protects, and balances your vagina, which is 100% made by “people with vaginas for vaginas” is called, The Honey Pot Company. The products are both sold online and Target.
Post-Partum Herbal Pads ($8, The Honey Pot Co.)
-
Goddess Garden Organics8
15 years ago, Founder Nova Covington discovered her baby daughter was allergic to the harsh chemicals in conventional skincare products. Armed with her background as an herbalist and the support of her biochemist husband, she decided to create Goddess Garden using plant-based ingredients and pure minerals.
Sport Natural Sunscreen Continuous Spray ($18, Goddess Garden Organics)
-
-
Smarty Pits9
It all started with a lump under the arm. When founder Stacia Guzzo’s mother discovered she had breast cancer, it was through noticing a lump directly underneath her armpit. Now available in over 900 locations nationwide, SmartyPits is proudly aluminum free, paraben free, phthalate free, and propylene glycol free. They even donate a portion of sales back to breast cancer research and survivor support events and non-profit groups.
Coconut Mango Super-Strength Formula ($12, SmartyPits)
-
Herbal Papaya Co.10
Dr. Unoma Okorafor, a native of Nigeria, West Africa, launched a personal journey to find papaya products to support her health during pregnancy. She had been raised on fresh organic papayas and was shocked to discover the radical difference between the non-GMO papaya she was raised on, and the gmo papaya in stores in the U.S. The team at Herbal Goodness continues to dedicate their life to sourcing and producing the highest quality super fruits.
Papaya Leaf Extract Juice Liquid - 1oz ($35, Herbal Goodness)
-
-
ClassPass11
Fitness doesn’t always have to be a drag. ClassPass, a fitness mobile app, was born in 2013 after Founder Payal Kadakia struggled to find a dance class to take after work in NYC. Fitness classes range from yoga to cycling to CrossFit, you name it. The app makes finding and booking classes effortless and is now changing how people live their lives.
Membership Plans (starts as low as $9, ClassPass)
-
Dazzle Dry12
Dazzle Dry is the only vegan nail care system to dry in just five minutes and last up to three weeks. After learning about the skin dangers of artificial nail enhancements, with 35 years experience as a bio-organic chemist, Dr. Vivian Valenty became determined to find a more natural alternative that is now her signature formula.
Livin' La Vida Yoga Nail Lacquer ($18, Dazzle Dry)
-
-
Passion Planner13
When the Founder of Passion Planner, Angelia Trinidad faced this “post-college anxiety” after graduating from college in 2012, she decided to conquer her fear. She designed the Passion Planner, a personal organizer, to help you simplify your life and focus on the personal and the professional aspects of our lives.
2020 Dated Brilliant Blush Passion Planner ($17.50, Passion Planner)
-
Natural Earth Paint14
Founded in 2011 by professional artist, mom and environmentalist, Leah Fanning began a natural and non-toxic art supplies and crafts company for children and adults by operating out of a 100% solar powered facility. After becoming pregnant with her first child, Leah immediately disposed of all of her toxic and synthetic supplies to create safe products she desired.
The Mini Natural Face Paint Kit ($13, Natural Earth Paint)
-
-
Rhoost15
Co-founders, Vianka Perez Belyea and Tavinder Phull of Rhoost give their promise of innovative grooming, safety and travel products that are safe for babies, safe for the environment, and easy to use with the goal to help parents spend more time having fun with their kids, and less time worrying about them.
Baby Grooming Kit ($24, Natural Earth Paint)
-
Lunchskins16
“Making choices that are good for you, your family, your wallet, and the planet can be tough,” as stated on Lunchskins website. Founder of Lunchskins, Kirsten Quigley knows life can be a balancing act. That's why Lunchskin bags are durable, affordable, and an alternative to single-use plastics bags. For every order you make, a portion of proceeds will be donated to help support the fight against ocean plastic and provide smart, easy, healthy and sustainable options.
Plastic-Free Starter Kit (Compostable Paper Sandwich Bags + Biodegradable Paper Straws) ($7, Lunchskins)
-
-
NuAngel17
NuAngel manufactures environmentally friendly, ecological, and hypoallergenic cotton products to support breastfeeding, infant care, and beyond. Designed by a certified lactation consultant, registered dietitian, and mother, items include natural cotton washable nursing pads, biodegradable disposable nursing pads, maternity/nursing pillow set, and more. The products are both sold online and select Walmart stores.
Trinity II Nursing Pillow ($24, NuAngel)
-
Happi Tummi18
Founder of Happi Tummi, Nanette Meneses was thrilled when her baby girl was born. But, being a first-time mom, she was nervous about her baby's continuous crying. Doctors told her that the baby was suffering from colic and the only solution was to simply “ride it out.” After researching and testing herbs, she created a little fabric pouch and belly wrap with seven effective natural organic herbs and ingredients. Now, pediatricians, lactation consultants, nurses, doulas, chiropractors and other medical practitioners across the U.S. recommend Happi Tummi for colic and gas.
Happi Tummi Elphi Waistband and Herbal Pouch ($30, HappiTummi)
-
-
MinkeeBlue19
Tired of carrying so many bags? Sherrill Mosee, inventor and designer of MinkeeBlue set out to solve a problem she calls, the ‘overload bag syndrome’. With a MinkeeBlue, women can now take items normally carried in her purse, lunch bag and laptop bag, and organize them into one bag.
The Ella Tote ($159, MinkeeBlue)
-
Dazey LA20
Clothing for people who care. Dazey LA’s mission is to empower women through conversation. All of their collections revolve around a subject that modern women struggle with. Creator of the clothing line, Dani is a self taught artist, muralist, graphic designer, fashion designer, interior designer, and photographer.
WOMXN FOR CHANGE TEE ($52, Dazey LA)