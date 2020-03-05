Get 5 Whole Kids Outfits for Under $40 With Walmart's Genius Garanimals Kid-Pack



Walmart

When you find clothes that are affordable and that the kids like, it's tempting to buy five copies of the same shirt and pants and just call it a uniform. Done. And Done.

But these small bodies you're dressing are attached to a fierce will that's attempting to develop a sense of individuality. So children often object to this strategy.

But who has time to find a week's worth of outfits that fit, are cute, and are affordable enough you won't care when the child grows out of them?

The shoppers at Walmart, that's who. And that's why these Garanimals 10-piece mix-and-match sets are the answer.