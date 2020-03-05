Get 5 Whole Kids Outfits for Under $40 With Walmart's Genius Garanimals Kid-Pack

When you find clothes that are affordable and that the kids like, it's tempting to buy five copies of the same shirt and pants and just call it a uniform. Done. And Done. 

But these small bodies you're dressing are attached to a fierce will that's attempting to develop a sense of individuality. So children often object to this strategy.

But who has time to find a week's worth of outfits that fit, are cute, and are affordable enough you won't care when the child grows out of them?

The shoppers at Walmart, that's who. And that's why these Garanimals 10-piece mix-and-match sets are the answer.

  • Boys: Five pants, five shirts. All cute.

    Walmart

    This is so easy. And your boy will be pleased.

    Whether he is a toddler or a 5-year-old, this Garanimals collection ($38.30) will empower him to dress himself because he can't go wrong. Match any shirt with any pair of shorts and he's good to go. It's just like being an adult male! 

    He can wear trucks, dinosaurs, or tie-dye on top. And the shorts he likes best (today) on the bottom. It's Wardrobe Decision Making 101.

    But the best part is that you have to make only one decision: Yes. Buy it.

  • Weekly wardrobe: Girls

    Walmart

    A woman's wardrobe is so much more complicated than a man's. But that's OK. Women can handle complexity. And so can your baby girl, whether she's a tiny tot or a big girl. This Garanimals collection ($38.30) has her covered. 

    Is it a skirt day? Or are shorts called for? Is today a unicorn or a mermaid theme? Is she trying to impress the teacher or assert her individuality? There are options for every day of the week so she can come up with her own system.

  • Garanimals for babies, too

    Walmart

    Babies may not have to decide for themselves what to wear. But a new mom can quickly get overwhelmed with how many outfits a baby can burn through. This is nothing that any adult would consider normal. And it quickly leads to desperate laundry situations.

    Here are many days of complete outfits to quickly fix any newborn outfit shortages. They are cute, soft, washable, and neutral. There are 20 pieces in here -- onesies, tops, bottoms, and nighties.  

    The whole kit is $41 (on sale) and will arrive in two days. Day saved!

  • Is it still too cold for your boy to wear shorts?

    Walmart

    Here is a cold-weather wardrobe for your budding naturalist. Pants, long-sleeve tees, and a sweatshirt will get you through till the weather warms up.

    He will love the moose, reptiles, and camo. You will love getting eight pieces of matching clothing for $38.84.

