20 Best Places to Vacation With Kids & Cheap Airbnb's to Book Now

Rental home or apartment service Airbnb comes in handy for finding non-hotel places to stay at an affordable price. It allows people to really feel at home and also for large parties or families all stay in the same home. They can be romantic, but with summer around the corner, we found a few Airbnbs that are family-friendly. The best thing about Airbnbs is that there's a ton available for summer and we included them here. Though they'll be some last-minute as well.
Family fun can happen at home during summer break, but there's something special about the summer vacation for kids. These places are accessible around the country and each have a different vibe depending on what type of vacation mom and dad want—from the beach to theme parks to big cities, check these out below:
Yellowstone National Park1
Yellowstone National Park is a sight to see and a place that kids will love: there's geysers and stunning paths. What's not to love? But this Airbnb also has a pool, game room and an awesome deck with a view for the times not spent in nature.
Yellowstone National Park ($358/night)
Huntsville, AL2
Huntsville, Alabama isn't on the radar for many people but its definitely an underrated vacation spot for kids and their families. There's a state park, botanical garden, and most importantly, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. It doesn't get better than that.
Huntsville, AL ($95/night)
Sandusky, OH3
Sandusky, OH is home to the Cedar Point amusement park which is the roller coaster capital of the world. Lots of kids love amusement parks which is why this under-the-radar town of Sandusky makes a great family vacation destination.
Sandusky, OH ($143/night)
Philadelphia, PA4
Philadelphia, PA is one of those cities that are just made for kids. There's a ridiculous amount of museums, including the Please Touch Museum which kids can touch literally everything. There's also the Camden aquarium right over the bridge.
Philadelphia, PA ($117/night)
Indianapolis, IN5
Indianapolis, Indiana is a great place for a family vacation due to all the activities, diverse activities, that everyone can do. There's the Children's Museum, parks, an aquatics park, and the Indianapolis Zoo. This Airbnb is perfect for kids with three bedrooms and a backyard.
Indianapolis, IN ($71/night)
New York, NY6
New York may not be a beach or be the roller coaster capital but it has an urban culture like no other city in the world. Kids can play in the Central Park playground, check out the natural history museum, have tea at American Girl and so much more.
New York, NY ($89, Airbnb)
Washington, DC7
Speaking of cities, Washington, D.C. is another great family vacation spot with the kids. There's the White House, Washington Monument, various museums and tons of amazing food to try. This Airbnb is large and cozy to kick back after a long day.
Washington, DC ($519/night)
Branson, MI8
Branson, Missouri is a great place to take kids in the summer. There's the Titanic museum, Butterfly Palace, Ripley's Believe It or Not, Promised Land Zoo, lots of lakes for water activities and an amusement park.
Branson, MI ($81/night)
Houston, TX9
Houston is a great place for a vacation that the kids will love as well. There's the city's Children's Museum as well as a waterpark, aquarium and Nature Center but it's also home to NASA's Johnson Space Center.
Houston, TX ($102/night)
Waikiki, HI10
One of the biggest misconceptions about Hawaii is that it's just for honeymooners but that couldn't be farther from the truth. It's a great place for kids to have fun at the pool or the beach but also be immersed in culture as well. This Airbnb is a great location to make it happen.
Waikiki, HI ($341/night)
Wisconsin Dells, WI11
This Wisconsin Dells, WI Airbnb has lots of fun without ever having to leave it (but families totally should.) There's an entire waterpark (lazy river included) indoor and both outside of the property. Nearby there are farms, mini golf, wildlife park and more.
Wisconsin Dells, WI ($213/night)
Ocean City, MD12
Ocean City Maryland is as kid-friendly a vacation spot as it gets. There's a boardwalk with games, rides, a beach nearby and lots of water activities as well as mini golf, ice cream and lots of kid-food places from pizza to awesome ice cream. This Airbnb is right at the center of the boardwalk.
Ocean City, MD ($375/night)
Anaheim, CA13
Anaheim is home to Disneyland, the California base for all-things Disney. This Airbnb is just four miles from the park, with a pool, and just a 35-minute drive from LA which has the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Two birds!
Anaheim, CA ($297/night)
San Diego14
San Diego tops kids vacation spot lists time and time again—and for good reason. It's on the beach and offers tons of activities that the whole family will enjoy, from SeaWorld, the San Diego Zoo. This Airbnb comes with lots of bunk space.
San Diego ($284/night)
Myrtle Beach, SC15
It doesn't take a lot to impress kids but a lazy river in the hotel/Airbnb space will definitely do the trick. Put it in Myrtle Beach, SC and it's a win for everyone. Myrtle Beach has a boardwalk, beach and lots of games and rides.
Myrtle Beach, SC ($129/night)
Orlando, FL16
Disneyworld, located in Orlando, Florida, is a child's mecca. It's fun for adults too but this Airbnb brings the fun to the home. It has Disney-themed rooms, a pool, and even a game room with foosball and video games.
Orlando, FL ($147/night)
Hershey, PA17
Hershey, PA is where to go for all the chocolate one could dream. Sounds great for kids if we're concerned. There's the Hershey Park theme park which has tons of dry and wet attractions for kids as well as the chocolate tour. It's also close to Philly and Baltimore.
Hershey, PA (86/night)
Grand Canyon18
The Grand Canyon is a wonder of the world and something that is a staple in American vacation culture. There's lots of Airbnbs available to "camp" or "glamp" out in the desert including this spacious one. Biking, kayaking, and hiking can be done nearby.
Grand Canyon ($203/night)
Virginia Beach, VA19
Virginia Beach is another great vacation spot. It's on the beach, there's fishing, an aquarium, a boardwalk and state park. Colonial Williamsburg is only an hour drive away for a fun, educational aspect of the trip.
Virginia Beach, VA ($256/night)
Poconos, PA20
The Poconos is a great way to go to the mountains but still have a great fun vacation feel. There are lakes and hiking but also an indoor water park nearby. This particular Airbnb cabin also has a game room for nights after roasting marshmallows around the bonfire.
Poconos, PA ($158/night)