There's a Sand Timer For People (aka Dads) Who Spend Way Too Much Time on the Toilet

There is something, be it scientific or cosmic I am not sure, that happens to men and their bowels the minute they become fathers. All of the sudden, they get lost for what feels like hours in the bathroom, and it's enough to make moms bang their heads against the wall.
Another truth? They all vehemently deny it. Which you know, its also insanely rage inducing.
Perhaps this passive aggressive "gift" is just what the mothers of America need.
Introducing the "toilet timer," a sand hour-glass type timer that you can flip the moment he walks into the bathroom.
The product comes in several designs, and delightfully, has options that target dads specifically.
Even fathers themselves gave it a great review.
While people are absolutely loving this hilarious gift, unfortunately it doesn't necessarily "work" for everyone.
A few reviewers were also keen on reminding people that it isn't just for dads.
"I got this for my son because he sits in the bathroom on his iPad and it makes a great stocking stuffer," wrote one reviewer."My daughter got the message," wrote another.
All in all for $14.99, this is a perfect little gag gift to get your favorite "poop-crastinator."
