There's a Sand Timer For People (aka Dads) Who Spend Way Too Much Time on the Toilet

There is something, be it scientific or cosmic I am not sure, that happens to men and their bowels the minute they become fathers. All of the sudden, they get lost for what feels like hours in the bathroom, and it's enough to make moms bang their heads against the wall. 

Another truth? They all vehemently deny it. Which you know, its also insanely rage inducing. 

Perhaps this passive aggressive "gift" is just what the mothers of America need.  

  • Introducing the "toilet timer," a sand hour-glass type timer that you can flip the moment he walks into the bathroom. 

    toilet timer
    Amazon

    The idea is to "inspire" him to hurry the heck up in there by putting on the pressure of a timer.  

    "The Toilet Timer is for the poo-crastinator taking their sweet time," reads the product description. "This is a sand timer that runs for about five minutes. Help your loved one get back to the people they are trying to avoid." 

  • The product comes in several designs, and delightfully, has options that target dads specifically. 

    toilet timer
    Amazon

    So this way as dad gets lost in his phone, he can look up to see just how much time he has wasted (literally and figuratively).

    Overall people cannot get enough of this hysterical gift. 

  • Even fathers themselves gave it a great review.

    dad on toilet
    Amazon

    "It made my time more enjoyable in the bathroom. I did have to restart it several times to get my game time in. The special touch of the gold pooper and great hair on this thing is amazing! I don’t know how I went so many years without one of these, my bathroom decor is finally complete!"

  • While people are absolutely loving this hilarious gift, unfortunately it doesn't necessarily "work" for everyone.

    timer
    Amazon

    "This is a cute novelty item, but unfortunately, it doesn't inspire my husband to move things along any faster," wrote reviewer Amy Ell. "I swear, he sits in there and waits for poop to form in his colon."

    God girl, do we ever feel you. 

  • A few reviewers were also keen on reminding people that it isn't just for dads.

    "I got this for my son because he sits in the bathroom on his iPad and it makes a great stocking stuffer," wrote one reviewer.

    "My daughter got the message," wrote another.

  • All in all for $14.99, this is a perfect little gag gift to get your favorite "poop-crastinator."

    pooper
    Amazon

    You can pick up your own here. Happy pooping!

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  



