There's a Sand Timer For People (aka Dads) Who Spend Way Too Much Time on the Toilet



Amazon

There is something, be it scientific or cosmic I am not sure, that happens to men and their bowels the minute they become fathers. All of the sudden, they get lost for what feels like hours in the bathroom, and it's enough to make moms bang their heads against the wall.

Another truth? They all vehemently deny it. Which you know, its also insanely rage inducing.

Perhaps this passive aggressive "gift" is just what the mothers of America need.