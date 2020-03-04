Get Ready for Spring With Target's Major Deals on All Outdoor Patio Items

Target
blogger
Christina Wood
Shop


Target

One day soon, you'll wake up and the weather will be spectacular. The birds will be singing. Warm sun will pour onto your patio. You'll want to take a cup of coffee out there, breathe it all in, and enjoy the morning.

Do you have any place to sit out there, though? Are the cushions tattered? Is there shade? How about a rug?

If you want to be ready for that beautiful morning and save some money at the same time, let's hit this Target Patio Furniture Sale and spruce things up out there!

  • One perfect chair

    Target

    The TV is blaring. The news is on the radio. Someone upstairs is listening to awful music. You just want to take a beverage somewhere quiet for 15 minutes and have your thoughts to yourself. 

    Your happy place might be outside! If you tuck this Asti Adirondack Patio Club Chair & Ottoman Set under a tree or into a corner of the porch, it will take everyone 10 minutes to find you -- after they notice you're not in the house.

    You can still monitor the situation from your secret throne. But you can do it in peace. Bring a book, maybe?

    • Advertisement

  • Evoke the American '50s motel.

    Target

    This red metal chair brings back the summer look of more innocent times. Set three of them in a line on the porch. Put a few of them around a table near the pool. Create a conversation area on the lawn. 

    They are on sale for $76.99 -- normally $129.99 -- so this is a great time to stock up.

    This chair is a classic because it looks awesome, doesn't need cushions, and works just as well after a rain as before one. 

  • For years, this will be your go-to place to sit.

    Target

    When it comes to outdoor seating, there's no design that's quite as comfortable and easy to maintain as an Adirondack chair. Slide into it, set your drink on its built-in armrest, and relax. This design is built for living outdoor. 

    This Renaissance Wood Outdoor Patio Adirondack Chair is a classic version, made from hardwood that will last years, and it's beautiful. And at $89.24 -- normally $104.99 -- this is an opportunity to buy a few and set up an outdoor experience.

  • A rug defines the space.

    Target

    An outdoor rug is just the tool you need when you want to define where the outdoor hangout should be. It's also pleasant on your feet and pretty.

    This 6' Round Ornate Woven Outdoor Rug is beautiful, tactile, and affordable at $80 (down from $100). Set it on the bricks. Put a chair next to it. Enjoy.

  • Bring dinner outside.

    Target

    Enjoy the warm weather by taking dinner outside. 

    Fire up the BBQ, set this Vifah Malibu Eco-Friendly 5-Piece Wood Outdoor Dining Set (on sale for $293.24), and let the kids play, the dog frolic, and your wine glass be refilled without counting.

    This is what summer is for.

  • Put a roof over it all.

    Target

    Whatever form your outdoor room takes, it needs a roof if you want to be oblivious to rain or blazing sun. 

    That might once have required carpentry skills, tools, and lumber. But this Pop Up Backyard Gazebo ($299.99, down from $414.99) assembles in minutes with no tools. 

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

daily deal

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement